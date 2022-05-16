King Juan Carlos is finalizing his return to Spain after this Saturday he spoke by telephone with Felipe VI in Abu Dhabi, where the latter had traveled to convey his condolences for the death of the former head of state of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed al-Nahyan. The telephone conversation, before Felipe VI returned to Spain, and in which both agreed to meet in Madrid, has favored the possibility that the return of the emeritus king, who has resided in Abu Dhabi since August 2020 as a guest of the deceased sheikh , be closer.

So this Monday the journalist Fernando Ónega has advanced in Onda Cero that Don Juan Carlos will be in Sanxenxo (Pontevedra) this weekend, specifically on May 21. Prior to his trip to Sanxenxo “he will be received at Zarzuela, he will see his family and accept the conditions”. The Royal House has not confirmed to Efe if the return of the emeritus will take place on that date, waiting for Juan Carlos I himself to communicate it. Nor have they ratified the details in circles close to the Monarch.

If it is this weekend, the return of the king emeritus will coincide with the celebration of regattas in Sanxenxo, where the boat with which he has competed until he settled in Abu Dhabi participates. These regattas are prior to the world championship to be held in mid-June.

Among the unknowns to be revealed by the Royal House is where the emeritus is going to stay when he is in Madrid, if he will finally stay in Zarzuela, the residence of the head of state, and if he will hold a meeting with his son there. Don Juan Carlos moved to Abu Dhabi almost two years ago as a result of it being revealed that he allegedly had charged commissions for the work of the AVE to Mecca.

On March 2, the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor closed the investigative proceedings that were open, one for the alleged collection of 65 million euros in commissions for the works of the Medina-Mecca high-speed train, another on whether he received undeclared donations and a third on whether he hid funds in tax havens. A few days later, King Juan Carlos informed his son of his desire to “consider” his return to Spain “although not immediately.”

The telephone conversation on Sunday between Felipe VI and Don Juan Carlos takes place a month after the infantas Elena and Cristina went to the United Arab Emirates to see their father. The visit was reflected in a photo in which the emeritus with the infantas and his children (except Felipe Juan Froilán) posed in Abu Dhabi.