King Juan Carlos has denied having had an out-of-wedlock relationship with the aristocrat Rosario Palacios, as has been reported in various media in recent days, and “consequently having had a daughter with her.” In statements to EFE, the king emeritus explains that “out of respect for the truth and honor” of the people affected, he is forced to deny this information “rejecting and condemning as false everything that has been published in relation to this invented matter.” “I absolutely deny having had any love affair with Mrs. Rosario Palacios (RIP) [que en paz descanse] and consequently having had a daughter with her”, the former head of state emphatically emphasizes.

From the revelations contained in the book King Corp., the untold empire of Juan Carlos I, of the journalists José María Olmo and David Fernández, about a supposed secret daughter of King Juan Carlos, various media have indicated that it could be Alejandra de Rojas, daughter of the aristocrat, who died in 2016, Rosario Palacios. The king emeritus, from his residence in Abu Dhabi, categorically denies having had any love affair with Palacios and, consequently, being the father of his daughter Alejandra.

Sources from the Royal House already denied this Thursday to EFE having knowledge that King Juan Carlos had a secret daughter, as stated in various journalistic reports. The appearance of this book comes after the second visit of the king emeritus to Spain since he left for the United Arab Emirates more than years ago as a result of information about his business abroad. Unlike his first trip last year, Don Juan Carlos has spent the days in the Pontevedra town of Sanxenxo discreetly and without making any statements, although he was able to be photographed upon arrival at the Vigo airport and together with the sailboat crew Rascal.