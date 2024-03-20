King Juan Carlos's visits to Spain are becoming more and more common. Gone are the expectation and controversy that aroused his first arrival in Sanxenxo after having converted Abu Dhabi into his official residence. Furthermore, the family reunification was more than publicly confirmed with the meal held on the occasion of the 60th birthday of Infanta Elena on December 20, who managed to summon the Emeritus King and his son, Felipe VI, in public for the first time since the march. the first to the Emirates in August 2020. This being the case, Juan Carlos I's latest movement of rapprochement has been to install a base of operations in Geneva, from where transfers to Spain are much simpler.

The magazine 'Semana' exclusively offers a series of photographs in which the sovereign emeritus is seen arriving from the airport of the Swiss city to the Four Seasons hotel, the exclusive establishment in which “he has been installed for more than fifteen days”, according to the publication. There are also some snapshots of Miguel Urdangarín going to visit his grandfather at the aforementioned hotel to eat together. The young man arrives with an informal style, wearing jeans, a white polo shirt and a navy blue jacket, with sunglasses, white sneakers and a bulky knee pad on one of his legs.

And one of the great advantages that Ginebra has is that Infanta Cristina has lived there for eleven years, and it seems that so has Miguel, who has moved back with his mother after finishing his studies in London. In addition, he is much closer to his family and friends, so it is also easier for them to travel to see the emeritus. Not in vain, 'Semana' assures that King Juan Carlos “has been dealing with businessmen who are visiting him for two weeks.”

In any case, the magazine specifies that it will continue to maintain its official and tax residence in Abu Dhabi. In this same sense, the magazine 'Hello!' specifies that it is not a move, but that the monarch will live between Asia and Europe. The long journey from the capital of the United Arab Emirates is a handicap for anyone and even more so for an 86-year-old person with mobility difficulties, so the base of operations in Geneva makes it much more comfortable for him to attend to his family and sports commitments. . In fact, the publication suggests that the emeritus will return to Spain at least five more times in the remaining years.

His difficulty in movement would be precisely another of the reasons that would have made him choose Geneva as a second residence since “he is being treated by a prestigious doctor from the Hôpital de La Tour, specialized in sports medicine and with personalized programs” to improve the mobility that affects him. , especially to his left leg, he points 'Hello!'.

In short, although we do not want to talk about moving, the information that pointed to the Swiss city as the new flying goal of the emeritus monarch from where, in addition to Spain, he also regularly travels to London is confirmed. Her stay in this town allows her to share more time with her daughter Cristina while Infanta Elena does not hesitate to travel to Sanxenxo to meet her father, as she did on the last visit, when we were able to see them go out to dinner together.