King Emeritus Juan Carlos I arrived in Spain on Wednesday from London, on his second visit to his country since he moved to Abu Dhabi in 2020.

Juan Carlos I, 85, traveled by private plane to the airport in the Spanish city of Vigo, near the town of Sanxenjo, where he is expected to stay until Sunday to participate in a sailing regatta and where he was already eleven months on his first visit.

The forecast is that his stay will be marked by discretion, after the controversy generated in the country during his previous visit to this same town in northwestern Spain, without giving explanations for his actions when he was head of state.

At the beginning of 2022, the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor in Spain closed the investigations into the king emeritus for alleged fiscal irregularities, having prescribed or having happened before 2014, when he was protected by inviolability as head of state.

Juan Carlos I closed his first trip at the Palacio de la Zarzuela in Madrid, the royal residence, where he had a long talk with the King of Spain, Felipe VI, who expressed his discomfort at how his stay had developed, but this time he is not scheduled to meet his son.

The House of the King of Spain expected him to come in June, after the municipal and regional elections on May 28, considering it inopportune for him to be in the country during the electoral period, already underway after the signing of the decree calling for the elections. by Felipe VI.

The new visit arouses criticism from Catalan and Basque independence parties or from others such as the left-wing formation United We Can, which is part of the coalition government in Spain.

“He does very significant damage to the image of Spain,” said the Minister of Consumption, Alberto Garzón, of Unidas Podemos, arguing that the legal proceedings against him, even though they have been archived by prescription, “have shown that he is not innocent.” .

