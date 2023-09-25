The emeritus king has returned to Spain. Juan Carlos I arrived this Monday at around 1:35 p.m. at the Peinador airport in Vigo, to later travel to the Pontevedra town of Sanxenxo. There he will participate in the eighth Rey Juan Carlos I Regatta that will start next Thursday until Sunday.

It will not be until next Thursday when the emeritus king participates in the 6 meter class competition, according to the calendar of the Real Club Náutico de Sanxenxo. It will be then, when he gets on board the ‘Bribón’, around 4:00 p.m.

Curiously, that same day Felipe VI will also be in Galicia, in the town of A Toxa, just 15 kilometers from his father. The monarch is scheduled to participate at 4:30 p.m. at the inauguration of the La Toja Forum, in an event in which he will be accompanied by the president of the Xunta, Alfonso Rueda, and the president of the Hotusa group, Amancio López. The visit will take place within the framework of the delivery of the III La Toja Forum Award, named this year as the Josep Piqué Award, which will be awarded to Afghan women.

Despite being very close to each other, it is not expected that there will be a meeting between the two. However, both saw each other on two other occasions in these three years, since Juan Carlos I left for Abu Dhabi in 2020. The two met at the funeral of Elizabeth II in London a little over a year ago, but the last The time they met was in January of this year, in Athens, at the funeral of Constantine of Greece, brother of Queen Sofia.