It has witnessed the youthful days of now King Emeritus Juan Carlos I, of his marriage to Sofía, the birth of their children, the fights and the dirty laundry, since he has accompanied them on more than a hundred trips. He knows secrets, remembers details.

Loud and clear. This is how the Spanish journalist Jaime Peñafiel, the greatest expert on monarchies, has always spoken. Peñafiel knows all the royal families in Europe and has been close to the Spanish family since before the Crown was reinstated, after the rupture imposed by the dictator Francisco Franco.

Now, Peñafiel recounts his experiences and opinions in Alto y Claro (Grijalbo), his most recent book. With the same sincerity, he talked with THE TIME.

After his exile, Juan Carlos I visited Spain in May and there was talk that he would return very soon. However, he has not. For what is this?

If you want me to speak honestly, your son (Felipe) has been a bad son. It is the first time in history that a son throws his father out of the house and the country. That cannot be tolerated. Felipe has shown that he is a wretch.

– Do you think that King Felipe has influenced your father not to return?

He (Juan Carlos) can come back whenever he wants because there is an article of the Constitutionon the 19th, which says that no citizen can be banned from entering or thrown out. It seems incredible that Felipe has forgotten that…

– Legally, what is the situation of the king emeritus?

Letizia has always hated Don Juan Carlos and, as she is the one in charge in the Zarzuela, they have thrown him out with the help of the president of the government, who is another miserable person. I speak very clearly.

How will it be? Kicked out of his home and his country by his own son. Is very bad. He is old, sick and his son has not had any consideration, greatly influenced by his daughter-in-law.

– In his book he assures that Juan Carlos I was not a “luminary” and, quoting his mother, points out that after his birth he was “uglier than pain”. What is your opinion of him now?



Don Juan Carlos has been the best king that Spain has had in its entire history. It’s been a fantastic 40 years. What happens is that the Spanish are very forgetful and do not remember that we went from a dictatorship, like Franco’s, to a full democracy.

He did a lot for this country at an international level, he enriched many businessmen with large contracts from companies abroad. The balance is positive. In the end, genetically it is a Bourbon.

– When you say that it is a Bourbon, what are you referring to?



In an interview I had with Queen Victoria Eugenia, during her exile in Lausanne, she told me about her husband, Alfonso XIII, who made her life bitter because he was a womanizer, and told me that he was just like her grandson (Juan Carlos I) , genetically a Bourbon. That genetics makes them very womanizers.

Juan Carlos I in his first public appearance in Spain

– Speaking of women, you affirm that María Gabriela de Saboya was the true love of the emeritus king…

There is a phrase that is not mine, which I am very sorry for, that says that hopefully the happiness of a man or a woman will never depend on the women or men they could not marry.

Don Juan Carlos should have married María Gabriela, the daughter of King Humberto II.

Don Juan Carlos should have married María Gabriela, the daughter of King Humberto II, who was his true love. Just like Doña Sofía, she had to have married King Harald de Noriega.

Possibly they would have been happier. In any case, their marriage has been very unhappy. They did not marry for love but for an arrangement made by Queen Federica, Doña Sofía’s mother. Don Juan Carlos has never been in love with Doña Sofía; he never ever.

– Do you claim that you even hate her?

The verb to hate is very strong, but surely he has hated her at some point, because when you are forced to live with a person you do not love, it is understandable. Doña Sofía has tried to bear all her infidelities with dignity, but that also affects her dignity.

It is clear that they should have divorced. Why haven’t they? It’s something I always ask myself. His daughter Elena is divorced and his daughter-in-law (Letizia) was divorced, married, rejoined, pregnant… all of that. Why hasn’t she been divorced? I do not know.

– Precisely, in the book he delves into Letizia’s abortion. How did it happen?



She was married in a very short-lived marriage with a boyfriend she had for several years, but, as happens many times, after they got married the relationship was spoiled. They divorced and later she had relations with a journalist, with whom she was pregnant when she met Felipe.

She thought that with that pregnancy she was not getting anywhere and had an abortion so she could get married. Felipe himself even said: “If my father knew all this, there would be no wedding.”

– Did the then prince know that his girlfriend was going to have an abortion?



No, that she had an abortion. She helped clean all the vestiges so that there were no traces of that abortion. Now he will be sorry. History was like that and it is not rewritten.

– How heavy are the rumors of separation between King Felipe and Letizia?



They are not bad. I hope your marriage lasts a long time. What happens is that Letizia is a woman of character, which seems very good to me. She doesn’t fool anyone. The very day of her engagement announcement, she demonstrated it when she said to Felipe: “Let me talk.”

The Spanish press commented that it was disrespectful towards Felipe, but it was he who had disrespected her because she was speaking when he interrupted her.

There she showed that she was a woman with character. Now, she is the consort, not the queen. I imagine they will have problems at her house, but she is the boss.

And that’s not bad at all. In this aspect, it is necessary to see how Doña Sofía endured humiliation; Letizia could not stand humiliation or infidelity.

– By the way, how is Juan Carlos’s relationship with his ex-lover Corinna Larsen?



That’s a finished topic. She has misbehaved. Look, there’s nothing more dangerous than a bitter woman. She is resentful and that Juan Carlos behaved very well. Do not forget that she gave him a huge amount of money. But she is vengeful and she is proving to be a bad person.

– You mention that Marta Gayá, an old lover, visited you in Abu Dhabi. Is there a relationship between them?



Don Juan Carlos has always maintained a good relationship with the people he has loved. She was an important love, the second great love of his life, which broke up, but they maintain a good friendship.

– What do you think about the supposed donation of the king emeritus to Larsen and his legal problems in Switzerland and Spain?



Felipe himself was to blame for all this when he said that he was renouncing the inheritance that belonged to his father. It is something that the Constitution does not allow.

It is not possible to renounce an inheritance that you have not received. Don Juan Carlos had his savings, his money, his business and, above all, donations. I’m going to tell you one thing: the Spanish press is very ignorant. The money given to him by the King of Saudi Arabia was a donation.

Accepting a donation is not a crime, far from it. The crime is not to declare it. That money was not from commissions, but from a donation with which he could do whatever he wanted and he gave it to Corinna, his love at the time.

– In Alto y Claro he talks about a plot for Juan Carlos to abdicate. How was the?



It was a family plot. Don Juan Carlos had sentimental and health problems. The family thought that the monarchy that was going to receive his son was going to be injured by the king’s conduct.

Doña Sofía, who was full of reasons and had been a very humiliated woman; the daughter-in-law, who had never loved her father-in-law; and Philip, who wanted to be king, got together and forced him to abdicate. And they forced him to leave Spain…

Do you know in history a gesture like that, in which a son throws out his father? He could have refused, said, “This is my house and I’m not leaving.” But he decided to make a great sacrifice. It was a public humiliation.



– You have been close to the royal family since before Juan Carlos I and Sofía got married. How did you manage to maintain the proper distance of a journalist?



I have known Don Juan Carlos since before he got married, I have a lot of affection for him and we have had a very good relationship. But I am a professional and I maintain my independence. And I am a person who has the following rule: I am worth more for what I keep silent than for what I tell.

I’m loyal. If someone makes me a personal confidence, I will respect it. I have never betrayed anyone. I interact with many kings and I respect their confidences and trust.

How do you see the future of the monarchy in Spain?

That is a solid monarchy and the English have enormous respect for the institution. In Spain we are not monarchists.

When King Farouk was expelled from Egypt, he said a premonitory phrase: in a few years there will only be five kings left in the world, the four of the deck and Queen Elizabeth of England. Time to time. Of course, the one that will last forever will be Queen Elizabeth of England.

He will never abdicate. Her mother died at the age of 101, so genetically she can be queen forever. That is a solid monarchy and the English have enormous respect for the institution. In Spain we are not monarchists.

Spain was a ‘Juancarlist’ country because it respected King Juan Carlos. Today I don’t know what it is. When they ask me if Leonor will be queen, I answer that Felipe is still a young man, that he can be king for another 20 years. I don’t know what will happen to the monarchy in the world during that time.

JUANITA SAMPER OSPINA

Weather Correspondent

Madrid Spain

