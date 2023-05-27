The world of salsa is in mourning after the sudden departure of Juan Carlos Formell, member of Los Van Van de Cuba. Formell, who was the bassist of the group founded by his father, the legendary Juan Formell Sr., died in New York City, United States, after a performance with the band.

As reported, during the last concert of Los Van Van, at the Lehman Center in New York, Juan Carlos Formell began to suffer a heart attack, for which he was forced to leave the stage. However, he could not be helped in time, which led to his death.

After echoing the news, salsa fans throughout America sent their condolences to the musician’s family and the other members of the band, who suddenly lost one of the most renowned island talents abroad.

“I just received a call from a brother to give me the sad news that a noble person like few I have known has just died on stage. Good musician and loved by all. Juan Carlos Formell: may God have you in glory, brother”, wrote the singer maykel white.

“During his work with Los Van Van, this famous orchestra of Cuban popular music, he developed commendable work, especially in recent years, under the direction of his brother Samuel Formell, and he was instrumental in keeping his father’s musical legacy alive. May our deepest condolences reach his family and friends.” He also highlighted the Cuban Institute of Music.

for now, The Van Van They have not officially ruled on the death of Juan Carlos Formell and have maintained total secrecy.

Who was Juan Carlos Formell?

Juan Carlos Formell was born in Havana in 1964. Son of the musician Juan Formell, founder of the Los Van Van orchestra, in 1969. His apprenticeship was marked by his time at the Alejandro García Caturla and Amadeo Roldán conservatories, as well as his training at the National School of Art of Cuba.

Based in the United States since 1993, Juan Carlos achieved with his debut album Songs From A Little Blue House (1999) nomination for a grammy award in the year 2000. Likewise, during the following two decades, he released five more solo productions, parallel to the career he would develop with his father and brother Samuel in the Los Van Van orchestra.

