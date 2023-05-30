the cuban musician Juan Carlos Formell, bassist of the orchestra Los Van Van, He died at the age of 59 after suffering a cardiac arrest., during a concert at the Lehman Center in the Bronx, in New York City, United States. On social networks, a video of the moment went viral when the guitarist (son of Juan Formell, founder of the group), stopped playing, prepared to leave the stage and from one moment to the next, he fainted slightly.

According to information from various media outlets, he was taken to a nearby hospital as an emergency, however, unfortunately nothing could be done. The band continued with the concert, with the support of another musician in the place of Juan Carlos. “Dear fans, it is with great sadness that we inform you that our brother and bassist has passed away,” they said. The Van Van in a statement they posted on their social media.

“Everyone who ever knew them knows how special he was as a human being, as a professional and as a musician. We are all destroyed by this news, we are left with the joy that his last moments were on stage, giving everything for our music, for our family, for Los Van Van and for their fans”.

The Cuban musicians wished eternal light to Juan Carlos Formelltogether with his father Juan Formell, “and all the great Vanvaneros who take care of us from heaven, we will miss you very much Juanca”.

Los Van Van bassist dies in full concert

Los Van Van informed their fans that continue with their tour of the United Statesin which they will be paying tribute to Juan Carlos Formell in each of their presentations, “in each musical note, in each Vanvanero choir, as Juanca would have wished”.

Through social networks, the Cuban Institute of Music (ICM), added its condolences, highlighting the contributions the Los Van Van bassist made to Cuban popular music. “During his work with this famous orchestra of Cuban popular music, he developed commendable work, especially in recent years, under the direction of his brother Samuel Formell, and contributed decisively to keeping the musical legacy alive. of his father.”

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp