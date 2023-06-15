On the night of June 14, he died Alfredo Caballero, ex-partner of the late Juan Carlos Ferrando, with whom he had a sentimental relationship of more than 40 years. Through social networks it became known about her death. Both characters were fundamental pieces of activism LGTBIQ+ in Peru.

Entertainment artists such as the renowned Monique Pardo referred to the sudden death of the ex-partner of Augusto Ferrando’s son. She was a very close friend of Juan Carlos, so Caballero’s departure has been a very hard blow for her.

“What sad news. Dear Alfredo Caballero Rayter, you have already left and now there is no pain or impediment that you used to go through here on earth. Thank you for having met you and Juan Carlos Ferrando, in the same way I carry you in my memory,” he expressed for Popular .

Likewise, Pardo announced that he had spoken with Alfredo a few days ago and he was perfectly normal; however, She knew that he had pancreatic cancer. so this disease would have ended her life despite not being totally sure.

It should be noted that Juan Carlos Ferrando left in 2020 in Jequetepeque, La Libertad. It was known that he suffered from diabetes. At that time, Alfredo Caballero, through social networks, announced his death.