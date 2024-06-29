Juan Carlos Diaz, who was champion with Millionaires in 1987 and 1988, died this Saturday morning in Buenos Aires, according to his family.

The former midfielder for Bucaramanga, Millonarios, Medellín, Once Caldas and Cúcuta was 66 years old and had been hospitalized in Argentina last week.

His daughter, Guada, warned that her father had been admitted to intensive care at a clinic in Buenos Aires, with a reserved prognosis.

Later, the journalist from Santander Felipe Zarruk confirmed that the former footballer had suffered pneumonia and that he underwent a catheterization before suffering a cardiac arrest.

Last Thursday, his daughter pointed out that the former offensive midfielder’s health was very delicate, but the doctors warned that day that he had improved a little.

The former player arrived in Colombia in 1981 when he joined Atlético Bucaramanga, coming from the Los Andes club, but in the first years the club failed to consolidate itself.

Only until 19854, and with Díaz in one of his best forms, did Bucaramanga qualify for the best eight in the Colombian soccer championship.

His good campaign and his exquisite football helped Millonarios to take him. The Bogota team hired him in 1985 and he was part of the teams that won the championship in 1987 and 1988.

By 1989, Díaz was hired by Medellín and a year later he left for Once Caldas, a club with which he reached the championship finals.

He went to Cúcuta Deportivo in 1991 and in 1994 he returned to Medellín and was part of the team in the local tournament and in the Copa Libertadores.

Lugo returned to Cúcuta and retired. He was a coach for Los Andes, Sportivo Italiano and Sarmiento de Junín.

He returned to Colombia to coach Cúcuta in 2010-11 and 2012 and in 2013 he took charge of Patriotas de Boyacá.