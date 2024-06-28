ANDThe ‘Baby’ Juan Carlos Diaz, One of the most talented players who came to Colombian football in the 80s and who also had a long career as a coach, He is going through a delicate health situation in Argentina, his native country.

Díaz, 66, is intubated in the intensive care unit of a clinic in Buenos Aires, with a reserved prognosis. Guada, the former soccer player’s daughter, revealed to journalist Felipe Zarruk that he had suffered pneumonia and that he also underwent catheterization after suffering cardiac arrest.

This Thursday, Guada reported that Díaz’s state of health remained delicate, although doctors said he had shown some improvement.

This was the career of Juan Carlos Díaz in Colombia

Diaz arrived at Atlético Bucaramanga in 1981, from Los Andes, a club in the Argentine second division, and for four years he had a great campaign with that club, with which he qualified for the finals of the championship in 1984.

In 1985 he signed for Millonarios, where he played four seasons and was part of the team that was champion in 1987 and 1988. At the end of that year, he was transferred to Deportivo Independiente Medellín.

After a season with the ‘Poderoso’, in 1990 he was hired by Once Caldas, with whom he managed to qualify for the finals of the League. And the following year he moved to Cúcuta Deportivo, with whom he also had an outstanding performance.

In 1994 he returned to DIM as a reinforcement for the Copa Libertadores, he returned to Cúcuta that same year and ended his professional career in Venezuela, as a player for Deportivo Táchira.

After his retirement, he coached Argentine promotion teams such as Los Andes, Sportivo Italiano and Sarmiento de Junín. He was also coach of Cúcuta Deportivo in two stages (2010-11 and 2012) and in 2013 he was in charge of Patriotas de Boyacá.

