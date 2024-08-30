The head of the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela Juan Carlos Delpino doubts that the electoral body’s system was hacked during the presidential elections on July 28as denounced by the institution, which attributed the delay in the announcement of the results to this “attack”.

“I have technical elements (…) and there is clear evidence that the hacking could never have occurred,” the official told Noticias Caracol, which published videos of the interview on the social network on Friday.

Venezuela’s opposition has called for “maintaining the battle” in protests against the re-election of President Nicolas Maduro, which it denounces as fraudulent amid international pressure. Photo:Mauricio Moreno. EL TIEMPO. @mauriciomorenofoto Share

According to a recent complaint by the president of the CNE, Elvis Amoroso, The institution suffered “massive cyber attacks from different parts of the world” that “delayed the transmission of the minutes and the process of disclosing the results.”

Maduro himself said on Monday: “What is a hack? They got into the transmission system and prevented the transmission of data to cause what can be called an electoral blackout.” A statement he issued from the CNE headquarters in Caracas, where he received the credentials proclaiming him president for a third term, amid questions inside and outside the country about the results.

What did Delpino say?

Delpino assured that The country is experiencing a “terrible situation of uncertainty” that was “not resolved” by the ruling of the Electoral Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) that confirmed the controversial re-election of Maduro, after a process of “validation” of the official results, which the CNE has not yet published in a disaggregated manner, as contemplated in its schedule.

Share Juan Carlos Delpino, rector of the CNE of Venezuela. Photo:Taken from X @delpinojuan

According to the rector, the minutes that both the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) and the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD) – the main opposition coalition – claim to have in their possession should have been compared with those of the CNE and a “verification” should have been made.

“It was not done, it has not been done, and that has brought about this problem, that in Venezuela, even though there may have been an electoral result (…) we continue with uncertainty,” said Delpino, who claims to be “safe” outside the Caribbean nation.

The Carter Center, an election monitor, declared on August 7 that there is no evidence of hacking in the electoral system. and reiterated that, after analyzing data, the standard-bearer of the largest opposition coalition, Edmundo González Urrutia, is the winner of the elections.

The anti-Chavez bloc insists that the announced result is fraudulent, which it supports with “83.5% of the minutes” that it claims to have collected thanks to people who were witnesses and members of the polling station on election day, and which – it claims – give González Urrutia as the winner.

The opposition later published these minutes on a website, but the government considers them invalid and calls them “false.”

On Monday, Delpino spoke for the first time with a journalist since the July 28 elections and said that he had “not received any evidence” that Nicolás Maduro had won those elections. The interview was given to the American newspaper The New York Timesin which he said that he fears reprisals from the regime, which is why he is in hiding. “I am ashamed and I apologize to the Venezuelan population for the whole plan that was hatched,” he said in a chat with that media outlet.