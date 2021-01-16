In an interview many years ago, María Nieves, the legendary companion of Juan Carlos Copes, told me this little story: “The two of us were going back in a collective at night, late, from some milonga in Villa Urquiza. Suddenly, before reaching the neighborhood, he He asked me to go down quickly to the sidewalk. He wanted to practice a new step he had just invented, and he needed to try it before he forgot it. “

The anecdote, although tiny, sums up in a perfect way what Juan Carlos Copes represented in the scenic tango tour. But even much more, it tells us about the very nature of tango dancing, whose two manifestations coexist since practically the birth of the genre: on the one hand, as popular dance, that is, as a ballroom dance practiced by amateurs – no matter how fervent amateurs they may be -, and on the other, as stage dance with choreography previously made for a stage.

In this sense Copes is a cleavage point. The invention of new steps – which the story told by María Nieves illustrates, giving it that touch of urgency that makes it more vivid – is part of the vital journey of this dance. The repertoire of steps of the genre was created over time thanks to the imagination of popular dancers like Copes, who He frequented neighborhood milongas since adolescence.

María Nieves and Juan Carlos Copes, a “team” who polished the genre. / Gerardo Otino

Not just any milonguero has the ability to invent new figures or steps, because these steps and figures must meet certain requirements in order to be included in the dance course on a ballroom floor, since the dancer improvises while sailing for the tango that he listens to.

Juan Carlos Copes brought that possibility of inventiveness -And here is the cleavage point- to a scenic plane like never happened before; that is to say, to choreographic forms designed for the stage, nourished by tango and plot situations, but also by Hollywood musical comedies, and particularly by the figure of the great Gene Kelly whom he admired so much.

I interviewed Juan Carlos Copes in 2015, in a bar in Callao and Corrientes. He was waiting for me sitting at a table, with that elegance of the traditional milonguero dancer, surely innate elegance and without a doubt also jealously cultivated. From that long conversation I extract two moments.

One is when he spoke of the style that they had cultivated with María Nieves: “At that time, in the milongas, some people danced orillero tango and others, ‘tango lounge’. I thought, ‘Why not join the two?’. So with my Stradivarius, which was María Nieves, we began to mix her way of dancing, fast, with mine, slow and long steps. We were very successful among the milongueros and they began to copy us ”. Another sample of the multiple intersections between the track tango and the stage tango.

In Copes the milonguero spirit was synthesized with the demands of the show. Photo Télam

The other moment is related to Aníbal Troilo: “The first meeting with him was terrible: for a carnival party at Luna Park there were two orchestras, one of them was Troilo’s. They hired about a hundred dancers of all genders. They asked me to dance on a stage and I chose to do Complaints of bandoneon with María Nieves. The day of the debut Troilo appears and says ‘Who is this guy, who is this son of a f … who is going to dance Bandoneon Complaints before I play him?’. It was his strong card. I wanted to die. I thought about leaving, they convinced me to stay and used another theme. Some time later I debuted at the Marabú, and a few days later Troilo was playing there with (Roberto) Goyeneche. I stayed after the show watching how they took the stage apart, how things moved … I wanted to learn everything. Suddenly a guy turns around and it was Troilo. He approached me, and I I thought it was to slap me. No, he hugged me crying and apologizing. Imagine. From that moment on, I was his favorite dancer. “

Look also



Look also



IS