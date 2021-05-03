Betis was in free fall at the end of 2020. Eight defeats in a row and sunk in the standings, the Verdiblancas could not find a way out of that dynamic despite being a project to be fighting at the top of the table. The investment and the arrival of players like Angela Sosa, Mari Paz or Altuve was not working and in the first 14 days with Pier Luigi Cheribuno, a great savior last year, they had only added seven points. A poor baggage for a team that asked for more.

They knew little by little about the victories against Sporting Huelva and Valencia as well as the draw against Athletic and, at the beginning of 2021, the club decided to take a turn. Eight losses in a row was too many, so Pier left the bench for the arrival of Juan Carlos Amorós. The Madrid coach, after a decade at English Tottemham, returned to Spain at the hands of the Verdiblancas. And, although the start was not easy, it has raised a team that seemed dead.

He began his career with two consecutive defeats against Madrid CFF and Real Sociedad to achieve his first victory against Sporting Huelva. Three golden points and a boost of morale for its players who did not lose their face despite the defeat of Barcelona (6-0). The azulgrana team plays in another league and, behind the stick, He beat two rivals from below: Deportivo (1-3) and Athletic (1-0). Another tough defeat came against Atlético (0-4), but he managed to scratch a point against another of the greats, Levante (1-1). Again, the defeat against Granadilla (1-2) it kept the team from getting up. However, Since then, they have chained five games without losing after the draws against Espanyol, Real Madrid and Real Sociedad and the victories against Logroño and Santa Teresa. Nine points out of the last fifteen to get out of the red zone of the table.

In fact, Amorós has led the team for 14 games, the same ones that Betis had when he came to the bench. And the point difference is brutal. If in the first 14 days he had added seven points, in these last 14 he has 19 to accumulate 26 and face the final stretch of the season outside of relegation.

The Verdiblancas depend on themselves to save themselves and a not too complicated schedule comes to them. Of the above, they only have to face Madrid CFF and it will be on the last day. What’s more, They have a direct duel against Deportivo, who are also fighting for salvation, just like Eibar and Rayo, although both teams are ahead of the Verdiblancas. He will also have a Sevillian derby against Sevilla and the duel against Valencia. And salvation, now, seems feasible …