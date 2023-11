Saturday, November 11, 2023, 07:35







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

It was very difficult to expect a university student to come out of a Murcia family of seven children after the civil war. But Juan Cano Ballesta (Rincón de Beniscornia, 1932) achieved it. “Two brothers of mine,” he recalls today, at 91 years old, the highly renowned…

This content is exclusive for subscribers