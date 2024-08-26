Juan Camilo ‘Cucho’ Hernandez He became one of the key players in the title of Columbus Crew of the Leagues Cup.

Hernández scored two goals and provided an assist in the 3-1 victory over Los Angeles FC for a sensational title.

What he did

The Colombian’s first goal came in the 44th minute of the first half after a precise header, after a cross from the right side of the field, which prevented the French goalkeeper, Hugo Llorisin stopping him.

“However, the 25-year-old striker once again put his name among the match’s scorers, when at 92 minutes of play he made it 2-1 after launching a cross that finally ended up inside the rival goal, thus leaving his double,” reported www.futbolred.com

He added: “The cherry on the cake for the Colombian came in the 93rd minute of play, when ‘Cucho’ assisted Jacen Russell-Rowe to score the third and final goal in the match that validated them as the new champions of the Leagues Cup.”

