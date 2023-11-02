You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Cucho Hernández, Colombian striker.
The Colombian scored this Wednesday with Columbus.
OF
The Colombian striker Juan Camilo the ‘Cucho’ Hernández He reported this Wednesday with two goals in Columbus’ match against Atlanta in the MLS.
El Cucho scored his first goal at the end of the first half, in the first minute of stoppage time, to give his team a 1-0 lead.
Hernández defined in great individual action, facing up when he reached the area and taking a violent left foot shot to then run to celebrate.
Then, the Colombian scored the second goal for his team and his personal account from a penalty, in the 51st minute.
The Colombian striker is still on a great scoring streak and has already scored 18 goals so far in 2023 in the MLS.
