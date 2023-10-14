After the FIFA date, the Liga MX will enter its final stage, in which it will be defined which teams in the country will be in competition for the direct league, which will be the 4 that go to a playoff for tickets 7 and 8 and finally and Although this group is increasingly looking more defined, in the same way the failed teams of the second half of the year that are left out of the kill or be killed round will be defined.
More news about the transfer market
Even so, at this point there are already several teams in the country that are thinking about the future and are already working on putting together the squad for 2024. The winter market is expected to have several stellar movements, since everything indicates that more than one The Liga MX team has decided to present enormous offers to fill its ranks with the best possible men, one of the great pearls on offer will be the Argentine Juan Brunetta de Santos.
According to information from Multimedios, the Santos star, one of the players who has had the most influence in Mexican soccer since his arrival, is being surveyed by both Cruz Azul and the Rayados de Monterrey, a pair of teams that want his signing. long ago. His signature could be around 10 million dollars and negotiations with Grupo Orlegi would not be easy. The source at the same time affirms that Tigres and América are two other teams with Brunetta in mind but are not making any moves.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Juan #Brunetta #Santos #star #sights #powerful #Liga