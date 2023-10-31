Santos is struggling too much this tournament. The club has shown itself throughout the semester as a more than irregular team, they are capable of the worst and the best from one match to the next, they can easily score goals only to be thrashed days later. For now, their possible qualification for the playoffs is in their hands, however they will have to be consistent at least in the last few days to avoid painful falls along the way.
What cannot be denied is that those from the north of the country have pieces within their squad that individually shine with their own light, for example, Harold Preciado, national soccer scoring leader. There is also Juan Brunetta, for many, the best footballer so far in the tournament and who will surely have million-dollar offers for the winter market that will be difficult for both the Torreón club and the Argentine footballer to reject.
Juan is the most differential guy in the entire Liga MX, he has 7 goals to date, not bad for someone who is a midfielder, not a center forward, in addition to 8 assists, more than any other man in the country. These numbers, in addition to the fact that he is only 26 years old, make him today the bomb signing for the month of January, remembering that his price will be above 10 million dollars. As reported by a journalist from TUDNAdrián Esparza, Clubs like Cruz Azul are interested in his arrival, while Monterrey, Tigres and América have him on the list although they take everything more calmly.
