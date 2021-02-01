The dance of names does not stop. After all, Víctor Blanco already explained it in dialogue with Clarion: “The amount of calls I receive offering me players is incredible.” The market comes slow and the agents propose. After, of course, Racing has.

And in that sense, while Maximiliano Lovera’s pass is closing, names emerge. Among them, that of Juan Brunetta, midfielder for Parma, whose pass is owned by Godoy Cruz.

The player, born 23 years ago in Laboulaye, Córdoba, is on loan to the Italian team. With the blue and gold jersey he played 8 games and scored 2 goals, but there is a clause that Parma would not be willing to comply with: if he plays 60% of the season, he will have to pay 8 million euros to the Mendoza team.

For this reason, he could leave Europe and be transferred to Racing. Pizzi was consulted by name and gave the ok. He adds to the interest in Gonzalo Maroni, who is not among Miguel Angel Russo’s priorities for Boca and could go back on loan, as he already did in Talleres and Sampdoria. The Cordovan is also in the orbit of Lanús.

Maximiliano Lovera plays for Olympiakos in Greece. They negotiate to get a loan.

Meanwhile, with the pass book closed in Europe since Sunday, Racing advances in the incorporation of Lovera, a special request from Pizzi. The forward did not play for Olympiakos on Sunday (3-1 win over Apollo Smyrnis) and there are still differences over the cost of the loan. In addition, Blanco wants the Greek club to take over part of the footballer’s soil. There is optimism, but still nothing resolved.

So far, the only reinforcement is Ezequiel Schelotto, who will only join the training sessions between Thursday and Friday. The idea of ​​the special permit was not successful. He has yet to sign his three-year contract.

Meanwhile, Nicolás Reniero was finally able to work alongside his colleagues. The striker had a pubialgia that had him abused in the last time of Sebastián Beccacece’s cycle. However, he is already under the command of the Santa Fe coach, who directed him in San Lorenzo and takes it into account for Racing.