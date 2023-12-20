The Apertura 2023 tournament championship did not arrive in San Nicolás de los Garza this Christmas, however, the Tigres UANL will not be left without a gift and they already have their new reinforcement for the Clausura 2024 tournament and it is Juan Brunetta who will join their ranks soon.
According to newspaper information AS Mexicothe Argentine attacker is expected to arrive in Nuevo León on December 26 to undergo his medical examinations and will sign his contract until 2027.
This is because the player wants to spend Christmas with his family in his country where he has been since he broke ranks in the Comarca Lagunera, the official announcement is expected to be made in the coming days.
In a year and a half with the Warriors team, the 26-year-old multifunctional attacker was able to be part of 56 games, 19 goals and 20 assists. Just in the last semester he was active in 20 games where he played 20 games, scored 10 goals and assisted on 9 occasions.
After the adverse result where they fell in the final, the feline team will make several moves, including several losses, there is talk of Raymundo Fulgencio and Vladimir Lorona that do not enter into plans Robert Dante Siboldi and they will end up in teams from Orlegi Sports, Atlas and Santos, respectively. Both elements will be a one-year loan with a purchase option.
