Juan Bernat has been standing for months Paris Saint-Germain not available. The Spaniard tore a cruciate ligament in September last year. However, this fact did not prevent the parties involved from having contractual talks.
Bernat’s current contract with PSG expires in the summer. The 27-year-old left-back is usually in his position and therefore an important part of the squad. That is why the Parisians have tried to keep Bernat on – with success.
Because like the French RMC Sport reports, Bernat is about to sign a new contract with PSG until 2026. Accordingly, only small details stand in the way of the imminent implementation.
However, Bernat is not the only player to get a new contract with PSG anytime soon. Talks are also being held with Neymar and Kylian Mbappé, and Ángel Di María will also stay with the club.