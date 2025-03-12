This is a story of friendship and death, and therefore is a ghost story. Start with a wasap sent on February 2, 2022.

“They tell me that today you are animated and better.

—And it’s true, thought returns to … Blood

There are not many more beautiful goodbyes than this one from Fernando Marías to Juan Bas (Bilbao, 1959), his best friend, who has taken three years to answer: It is what happens when you decide to turn a message back into an almost epistolary book.

Along the way, Bas has suffered a myocardial infarction and the attack of a superbacterial that almost costs his arm. Now he says: “But the infarction has greatly improved the book.” And also: “I say it seriously, it gives you another dimension.” And then more serious: «I didn’t know if I was going to see him published. I am happy ». But the solemnity does not last long: “I have left the heart attack even more punki than it was.”

The book is titled, of course, ‘Thought returns to the blood’ (Kingdom of Cordelia), and is the novel without fiction of a friendship that has lasted half a century, enough time to share successes, enthusiasm, vices, laughs, vocations (writing and other things), sorrows, secrets, hobbies and even divorces. «Yes, we separate ourselves from our respective women the same year, we both publish in a modest editorial, backward, our books on alcoholism. We have lived countless things together. We had a common formation. We had to be horrific pedantic children. I remember that we discovered Borges with twelve or thirteen years and that he turned to the head. We have always been absolute cinephiles … For fifty years it has been more than my brother ».

Bas quotes the old humorist of ‘hacks’: «When you share the sense of humor with someone, it is like finding a person who speaks your own language». «Not by chance the penultimate chapter of the book is titled ‘Life as Italian comedy’. That has been our school of life, those films of the sixties and seventy imperfect but so attractive, made of ‘sketches’, which celebrated the joy of living and the joke that is life. You don’t have to take anything too seriously. Nothing more terrible than solemn people, ”says the writer.

“There is not a lot of nostalgia in these memories.” Did he dodged her?

“We all have a certain nostalgia of when we were happy, undocumented and immortal.” But if you have had a rather rich life, nostalgia is less. I was talking a lot with Fernando this. If you have had such a life, when you get to old age you look back and say: well, they take it off.

“For the way, to what extent is a friendship a love?”

“Friendship is a way of wanting calm, since there is no passion.” It is a high degree understanding. Love is something else, I don’t think they are comparable … naturally, I loved Fernando. It is one of the people I have loved most in my life. But what I felt for him is very different from love.

Bas tells that he was inspired by ‘from within’, by Martin Amis, a “novel autobiography” that he read during the convalescence of Marias, and where he dedicated many pages to his friendship with Christopher Hitchens and his conception of the disease as a waiting room, gray and boring: the two died from esophageal cancer.

“I needed to write this elegy, I needed this exorcism,” says Bas. «The book was also a vehicle for the big songs: the beginning of old age, the course of time, love, heartbreak, the trade of telling stories … but in the end it is goodbye to the friend I lost. A final goodbye, in addition. Because during writing I felt that he was talking to him. I have spent two years talking with a ghost. Now the farewell is sealed, the duel is over. Although of course I will remember fenando as long as I have memory ».

“And has writing therapy worked?”

“Yes, no doubt.” When you make literature with any subject, no matter how painful you are personally, imposing a literary care makes you contemplate the literary object with a certain distance, with some coldness, which helps to carry all the matter you have in hand without drama, although inevitably writing the last chapter I could not avoid some teard.

These are his last words for Fernando, the answer to that distant wasap: «Your thought vanished in dead blood, but revives in mine while the little torrent flows and my heart does not stop. I will take you with me to the end. Goodbye, my friend ».