It is a glittering campaign for Juan Ayuso, 22 years old, the Spanish cyclist with more hope of the future and brilliant winner of the Tyrrhenian-Adriatic. Proof of a week called ‘The classic of the two seas’ that looks in its star victors in … The last times: Jonas Vingegaard (2024), Primoz Roglic (2023), Tadej Pogacar (2022 and 2021) or Simon Yates (2021).

Huge pedigree runners who dominate the cycling of our day and a ranks that Juan Ayuso aspires, which tells his contest in the races of this year. It has four successes, the Laigueglia trophy, the classic of the drome, the Queen of the Tyrrhenian-Adriatic and the general classification of this race that distinguishes its leader with a blue jersey.

Ayuso has agreed this iconic test, which was born in 1966 (58 years), thanks to its versatility and great state of form. He only lost 22 seconds to Filippo Ganna, An ultra specialist in the time trial, the first day, kept the guy in the half mountain and gave the lunge at the top of Frontignano, the port of special category.

The Spanish cyclist aims at the year of the year of the Italian turn. There he will meet a postín candidate, such as Primoz Roglic, who won the race two years ago with the visma and now competes for Red Bull.

The last stage, a flat tour that ended by the Adriatic Sea, was a curves carousel in the last stretch of mileage, in which the Italian sprinter was imposed Jonathan Milan.