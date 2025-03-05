A canal of hope is opened for Spanish cycling in unexplored land, races without fame, scenarios to discover, by Juan Ayuso. The cyclist with the greatest future (22 years) wins the Laigueglia trophy, in Italy, four days after having triumphed … in the Classic of Drome, in France, and having let the Arrest classic escape by making the way on a roundabout. It is Ayuso in the Pogacar style, three days of competition and two victories, a predator with ambition without limits.

Ayuso has been hanging his neck for a few years. It is the strongest promise of Iberian cycling, 10 triumphs already in El Palmares, and a challenge in the horizon that will display its future towards one place or another: the next Italian turn, in which it will appear as a total leader of the UAE giant.

Symptoms in 2025 indicate a progression in the Ayuso method, the obligation to improve to gut races that are collapsed today by phenomena. Pogacar, Vingegaard, Evenepoel, go aert and van der poel do not give option to the rest. Ayuso is trained Íñigo San Millán, the performance director of Athletic Bilbao, who was chief coach of the UAE and mentor of Tadej Pogacar.

In Laigiglia, Ayuso applies the Pogacar recipe, the hallmark of the Emirates house. It attacks three times on the Micheri Colla, the hard two kilometers to eight percent that crosses four times before the goal. The Spanish releases its rivals, but Scaroni, Storer and Powless are always recomposed and reach it.

Ayuso arrives entirely to the sprint, right -wing curve and launched, wins. «I had great confidence in my sprint, But before that my colleagues covered all my movements in the port. The turn is the great goal, but before is the Tyrrhen.











