The Tour begins in Bilbao a week from now and the best Spanish cyclist of the moment, the Alcaraz of the bike, say the most exalted, it will not be. His name, that of Juan Ayuso, who will turn 21 in September, is pronounced with the reverence and expectation reserved for the messiah, or like that, and the desire for his final advent, with such hardship Spanish cycling suffers . He gets it. “Yes, well, I understand that people have the desire, but the logical step this year was to focus on the Vuelta [26 de agosto a 17 de septiembre], it was what we had thought at the beginning of the year, and we were not going to change on the fly ”, says Ayuso from the hotel in El Escorial where he is staying the eve of finishing fourth in the Spanish time trial championship, this Friday, at 8 seconds behind the champion, and three days before playing on Sunday, as a favourite, the one in the background on the road. “I think I will be several years, many years, going to France in the summer. So you have to be calm and well, I think I’ll be there soon, so nothing happens”.

The cycling career of Juan Ayuso, a cyclist from everywhere —parents from Valladolid, born in Barcelona, ​​childhood in Atlanta, USA, early youth in Xàbia, and a bit in Bergamo, and now a resident of Andorra— is an itinerary planned to the millimeter since as a cadet he was considered a phenomenon, a prodigy. His father, Javier, a triathlete and economist with a love for numbers and spreadsheets, trained him and for this he soaked up all the modern training theories exposed in books, he was excited by applying the latest technologies to his son’s preparation, and the two were learning everything – physiology, biomechanics, programming, data analysis, watts, the nutrition revolution, training peaks, zone 2, hypoxia, the door open with the knowledge revolution brought about by Team Sky—as they grew up. A way to become a cyclist then exceptional and now the most normal. The big teams make their castings for the future based on data from Strava or Zwift from youth, from kids with scientific preparation since childhood. And all of them, generation Z, their gifted performance, make physiologists, in order to assimilate them, have to revise established notions that have always been established, such as the basic one that performance is the result of everything that is done over the years in which athletes learn to save energy to do the same task, learning efficiency. But those of now, Remco, Pogacar, Ayuso, at 20 years old they have everything.

Ayuso was the Spanish cadet time trial and long-distance champion and also a junior in both specialties in 2020, at 17, a year before turning 18 to a professional. And at 19, in his first Vuelta, his debut with the UAE, he finished third, on the podium, with Evenepoel and Mas. All the planned steps. All the planned exams, increasingly difficult, passed. “It would be very nice to also win as a professional, although a time trial like this is not the same, to dry, as if it were stage 17 of a Vuelta. It is more open ”, he warned before the defeat. “But my evolution continues, and continues very well.”

No Tour, yes Return to win. Ayuso’s path is so outlined, progression and strict planning, now in the hands of his coach in the UAE, Íñigo San Millán from Alava, who also takes care of Adam Yates, Almeida and Pogacar, have not changed it for a year hard due to an insidious neuromuscular injury whose key was slow to find the specialists, nor the experience suffered in the Tour of Switzerland, where he came second, where he won two stages, in a time trial and in the mountains, and where, on the day of his great exhibition In the mountains, Gino Mäder, a young Swiss cyclist, died when he fell down a ravine on the descent of Albula, through which Ayuso passed prominently. “It was a difficult experience for everyone,” says Ayuso, his accelerated path to maturity. “I found out about his fall after the podium ceremony, and then the next day… They were really hard hours, I think everyone on the bus was crying, all of the team, we did the memorial, and it was a really sad feeling. and of anguish, of not feeling well, of suffering the loss of a partner…”

Between September 2022 and July 2023, nine months, Ayuso will have run with a bib for only 15 days, and on three of them, the Romandía time trial in April as well, he won. His three victories are 75% of all those of Spanish cycling in the WorldTour. “When I’ve been standing still, I haven’t looked at cycling directly, so I can’t talk about Spanish cycling because I didn’t want to know anything about it, I didn’t pay attention,” says Ayuso, who is fresh. very fresh And optimistic. The pain, which in the hardest moments reached values, in his sensations table, of 9 or 10, is now one or two. “And I’m happy because the injury is being resolved and I can focus more on thinking about performance,” he adds. “So I’m looking forward to continuing to improve and get to the Vuelta in good shape, which I think this year, well, the preparation has been difficult to take because of that, because I haven’t had continuity.”

As soon as he won the Albula stage, Ayuso left the bike and ran to hug his girlfriend and his father, who were waiting for him at the La Punt finish line. “He was very emotional because after all they have also had a hard time with me. And then, well, it was sharing the sweet part after all the bitter”, says the rider, who recounts the last months of 2022, after the euphoria of the podium in the Vuelta, and the first of 2023: “They were very hard months because I couldn’t find an answer, because the doctors came and said that I had nothing, that there was nothing wrong, but then I couldn’t ride a bike. That is a bit the worst thing, the uncertainty of not knowing more than the injury itself. Because the injury to walk, to do day to day, removing the professional part, let’s say, did not affect me. I lived normal, but without being able to do my profession. The uncertainty, not knowing what was happening, and when to be able to return… both me and my whole family had a very hard time. In Switzerland it was very nice to be able to win and that they were there to, let’s say, leave it behind and just think about what’s to come”.

Ayuso accelerates on the highway and stops and reflects in the hotel, in his day to day. The fragility of the cyclist. The ease with which a lifetime of precision and planning can be erased from one moment to the next. His haste and his life. The injury. Death. “I think that you also begin to value everything much more. Simply, the fact of being able to train, which I couldn’t anymore, you begin to value every detail. And then, when I was able to ride my bike and go out without pain, well, I valued the little things much more”, he says. “And now, even in bad times, when I don’t feel well, when I don’t have the day and I’m suffering, I just think about when I couldn’t even ride a bike, and that gives me more motivation. No matter how bad it is, in quotes, in the race, when I couldn’t pedal it was worse”.

