The bicycle owner Juan Ayuso defined that he feels bodily and mentally able to making the good leap to the skilled class in 2021 after his double gold medal within the particular person and on-line time trial within the Spanish Championship junior street biking in Mallorca.

In January he’ll be a part of the UAE Workforce Emirates and Ayuso indicated in statements to the FER Mission that he has “great want and enthusiasm” for this new stage to start.

Ayuso specified that the outcomes obtained throughout this uncommon yr give him loads of safety and confidence on the similar time that he said that his reference and mannequin wherein to replicate is Tadej Pogacar, as a result of with solely 20 years he’s attaining nice successes.

The younger man indicated that he’s very excited to share a group with him beginning subsequent yr and added: “I hope to be taught from him and the remainder of the UAE Workforce Emirates colleagues. I really feel privileged.”

The FER athlete based mostly in Xàbia acknowledged that, though he is aware of that the followers are more and more conscious of him, this reality doesn’t intimidate him.

“I do know that the followers are an increasing number of conscious of me. It does not scare me, it does not intimidate me. It means I am heading in the right direction. That stated, I’ve to stay very centered so I’m not distracted or disturbed by reward and good phrases. There is just one secret right here: work exhausting and prepare extra, “he concluded.