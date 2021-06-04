Juan Ayuso, the great promise of Spanish cycling, arrived at the Giro-Sub23 with the aim of doing something great and, on the second day of the race, he showed that he was not bluffing. The one from Jávea prevailed on arrival in Imola after finishing off the great work of his team, Colpack Ballan, who managed to put three cyclists in the top four classified. A victory that also places Ayuso as the new leader of the race and will wear the pink jersey. Fantastic achievement on the same day that Alejandro Valverde was crowned at the age of 41 at the Dauphiné: sweet coincidence.

The Spaniard took advantage of the last ascent of the day to take the lead, and with the help of his teammates, who were acting as a brake. He still had the descent to Imola, in which Ayuso was able to maintain the advantage and raise his arms for the sixth time this season, with the added prize of being the leader for the lost time of the pink jersey to date, Contoni.

Another step for this young man who, at 18 years old, is making his debut in this U-23 category in which he faces runners, in some cases, five years older. But he has adapted perfectly to the category before making the leap to the World Tour with the powerful UAE.. Before, as he assured in AS, he would like to win this Giro. And it is on the right track.

2nd stage classification

1. Juan Ayuso (Esp / Colpack) 3:09:29.

2. A. Verre (Ita / Colpack) a 1.

3. H. Mulubrhan (Eri / Qhubeka) a 3.

4. F. Baroncini (Ita / Colpack) a 8.

General ranking

1. Juan Ayuso (Esp / Colpack) 6:36:44.

2. A. Verre (Ita / Colpack) a 5.

3. H. Mulubrhan (Eri / Qhubeka) a 9.