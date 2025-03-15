Make room that Juan Ayuso arrives here. He was on everyone’s lips and has not disappointed anyone at the top of Frontignano. Stage, leadership and almost triumph in the general of the Tyrrhenian-Adriatic. Three in one for the Alicante, who wants everything, who points high, who has between the eyebrow and eyebrow this year.

The UAE cyclist was watched but handled the pressure as the big ones. Let me follow who can. He was clear that he could not fail and did not fail in the final ascension of the queen stage. To do this, he worked his team, who trusted him and that he made Adam Yates at his disposal, as they would have done to Pogacar, and he finished off the task.

Up to five times the rhythm changed when Ganna (Ineos), the leader from the counterreloj on the first day, had already been off the way. The first times that he attacked, he was followed by Pidcock and Hindley, who thought more about the stage than in the general, but he continued throwing, to his own, without robbing in his efforts, until he released them and went alone towards victory.

In the goal, he took 13 seconds. Ganna, the only one that surpassed him in the time trial, lost 50 seconds. Tiberi, which is his great threat before the last day, is more than half a minute. Objective completed. Time to hug Truf and kiss Laura. It is his third triumph of 2025 with the classics of Faun Drome and the Laigueglia trophy.

At 22, Ayuso to climb steps in the status of the platoon. After his bad experience in the Tour last year, Ayuso continues to build himself, making a name. And when the four magnificent are not, Alicante has already earned the favorite and cyclist poster to beat. After Pogacar, Vingegaard, Roglic and Evenepoel, you have to start considering him.

Since 2014, no Spanish had conquered the career of the two seas. It was Alberto Contador. In the event that this Sunday Ayuso receives the Trident of Poseidon will be the fifth after the aforementioned accountant, Freire, Olano and Herminio Díaz Zabala.