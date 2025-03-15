In the heart of the Apennines, leafy forests with paths for mountain tourism, at the Frontignano ski resort, the Spanish Juan Ayuso takes another leap. The one who invokes him as the first pillar of cycling in Spain and the blessed responsibility … that attracts towards his person. Ayuso, who has the culminating point of his season in Italy, is released.

After two victories in four days of competition, the Laigueglia and the Classic Drome, exhibits a higher level, full-fledged exhibition in the hardest mountain of the Tyrrhenian-Adriatic, wins the queen stage and ties the ‘classic of the two seas’, which concludes this Sunday with a flat route.

Juan Ayuso, 22 years old, born in Barcelona, ​​raised in Jávea after passing through passing through Atlanta (United States), Resident in Andorra, like most cyclists and motorcycle pilots in our country, and fervent follower of Formula 1, their passion beyond their profession on the bicycle.

Ayuso begins to build his success in the Tyrrhenian-Adriatic in an initial counterreloj in which he only gives up 22 seconds before the major specialist in the Cycling Panorama, the Italian, the Italian Filippo Ganna. A corridor with the body structure of Induráin that has not taken the step towards greater dimensions and that, with less weight, could overcome the mountain and gain broader races and not only the orbit of the counterreloj.

The Spanish cyclist has remained attentive to the wheel of the Verbania giant throughout the week, until he reached the stage where he could nail the knife. Is the port of Frontignanoeight kilometers to 7.9 percent of average slope, ramps too hard for Ganna.

In the ascent to the winter station, everything is millimeter and almost mathematical, without the madness halo and majestic tadej Pogacar hierarchy, which competes against itself. First they accelerate those of the Bahrain, much optimism for their Jai Hindley who a year won the turn. The screen that separates the straw from the grain corresponds to the Mexican of the UAE Isaac del Toro, a cruel rhythm even for ayuso.

«It cost me to follow the rhythm of Of the bull »admitted the Spanish, who, calculator in the efforts, the potentiometer dictates sentence, squeezes four kilometers. Many kilos for Ganna, who is off without remission. They endure Pidcock, Hindley and Landa, doing the rubber.

Among the doubt of launching defeats or putting high pace, Ayuso opts for the second. A firm step, speed in the mountain. A Pidcock, an excellent cyclist who challenged Pogacar in the Strade Bianche, burns his lungs and yields. Ayuso feels like the old gladiators, a man only to the command.

In the finish line you can enjoy its triumphal loneliness. No one reaches their wheel. Win and celebrate. 50 seconds to Ganna, who now stays at 38 ‘in the general. “I appreciate the great work to the team,” says the Spanish cyclist. I have waited for my time. I gave the best I had. Today, coronation.

In the Paris-Niza, icy day, temperatures close to zero degrees, Aguanieve and Victoria of the Australian Michael Storer In a stage with prominence of Valladolid Iván Romeo, who escaped and did not end. The American Visma Matteo Jorgenson remains as a leader and great favorite in the absence of the last stage.