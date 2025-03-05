If you want to aspire to win the Italian turn, it is good and necessary to start knowing in Italy. Not only that, but also learn to overcome when you are the favorite and they are all pending you. Juan Ayuso got it in the Laigueglia trophy, where he improvised on the march. He could not get rid of his rivals with his multiple attacks on the climbs, but he adapted and bend them clearly in the final sprint to four.

Ayuso has this year the Giro, from May 9 to June 1, as his great objective of the season. There, in principle, he will share the leadership of the UAE with Adam Yates, but the 22 -year -old Alicante, debutant, wants to reach Albania’s exit with the duties done and with good sensations on transalpine roads.

Several attacks on Micheri Colla

Unlike Faun Drome Classic, where he won alone, this time he won a reduced sprint of four cyclists

In Faun Drome, on Sunday, Ayuso reached the goal alone after attacking 40 km. This Wednesday he tried in each of the four ascents to the Micheri colla in the last 50 km, but did not leave. They were hit to Rueda Scaroni, Storer and Powless. He did not care, he knew the strongest and demonstrated it with a sprint.

In fact, Ayuso becomes the first Spaniard who conquers this classic of the start of the Italian calendar, which runs through the territory of Sanremo. A career that is good. It was the fourth time he ran. He debuted in 2021 with the Colpack’s jersey. The following year, with 19 years, it was already second already in the ranks of the UAE, which copied the first three positions. And Lenny Martínez escaped last year and settled with third place.

From May 9 to June 1

The 22 -year -old Spanish has the turn this season

Taking a look at the ten victories of their record give an idea of ​​the cyclist so complete in which Ayuso is becoming. It has a one -week test general, the Itzulia of 2024, a mountain stage in Switzerland, four counterrelojes and four one -day tests: two in France, one in Spain (the Getxo circuit) and one in Italy.

In the Palmarés of the Italian classic, which celebrates 61 editions, there are names Lance Armstrong (1993), Museeuw (1995), Vandenbroucke (1996) or Bartoli (1997). But it also won it twice Eddy Merckx, precisely in two years, 1973 and 1974, in which he went to Italy’s turn and ended up taking the Rosa Maglia. It is not a bad omen for the interests of Ayuso.