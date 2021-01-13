Everything is on track for Juan Antonio Pizzi to be the new Racing coach replacing Sebastián Beccacece. Much more: they could announce it next week. There are no financial impediments and the possibility of directing the cast of Avellaneda greatly seduces the 52-year-old coach from Santa Fe, who is currently vacationing in Córdoba.

What remains, then? That President Víctor Blanco and the brand new manager Ruben Capria they end up deciding for Pizzi, a matter that is taken for granted unless a cover-up appears at the last minute to move the foundations. This Thursday the academic president will travel abroad for personal matters and upon his return there will be a summit with the technician and the Wizard to finish closing the contract.

For Capria there is no plan B: Pizzi is the chosen one. Another that he liked a lot was Guillermo Barros Schelotto, an impossible dream from the numbers. Of the former coach of San Lorenzo, among others, stand out his back to manage changing rooms and his experience in important teams, both as a footballer and as a coach.

In the last hours in Racing there was talk of a strained relationship between Pizzi and Marcelo Díaz. The Chilean midfielder spends his days in his country and would be in talks to return to University of Chile. “If Juan thinks he can integrate the squad, he will use it. There are no problems between them ”, they stand out from the DT environment.

The link between the two was not fluid when the Argentine was in command of the Chilean National Team. It was Pizzi who stopped summoning the cello due to its low performance, in 2017. At that time, the midfielder declared that he accepted the decision, but did not understand it. But time played in favor of the coach because Díaz was not cited again by any other DT of the Red.

