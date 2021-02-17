Juan Antonio Pizzi did not start his racing cycle with the right foot. And the defeat against Banfield forces him to try other surnames. But a variant in the background especially attracted attention: Lorenzo Melgarejo, who usually performs as a winger, moved on the left side.

The decision of the Santa Fe coach is due to the conflict that Eugenio Mena starts over the update of his contract and the very low level that Alexis Soto showed on the first date.

The Chilean stood up. He did not want to play against Banfield because he has a dollar ceiling well below the official one (28 pesos). Nery Domínguez and Leonardo Sigali are in a similar situation, but they did not take a drastic measure.

Headache. What caused Juan Antonio Pizzi to debut against Banfield.

Soto disappointed. He was responsible for the first goal and was always at a disadvantage against Juan Alvarez, fast and unstoppable for his sector.

Melgarejo played winger on 12 de Octubre and Benfica. He is not unaware of the position, but Racing went to look for him at Spartak Moscow for his performance as a winger. With Sebastián Beccacece he moved, fundamentally, to the right to take advantage of his diagonal since his best profile is the left.

Will it be a test or will it be serious?

The truth is that Melgarejo’s will not be the only change. Mauricio Martínez’s injury will make Lucas Orban enter. The DT will put Tomás Chancalay, one of the reinforcements. Up ahead would be Nicolás Reniero and Darío Cvitanich would come out.

Gabriel Arias would play against Aldosivi; Iván Pillud, Sigali, Orban, Melgarejo; Nery Domínguez, Leonel Miranda; Maximiliano Cuadra, Matías Rojas, Chancalay; and Reniero.