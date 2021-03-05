“We are a mess”. The phrase that was heard between the lips of one of the main collaborators of Juan Antonio Pizzi is a realistic testimony. River’s win, the declining performance and the pressure that is beginning to suffocate the coach left Racing facing a crisis front. No reaction, even if the Santa Fe makes a statement about his work based on the short time he has been in office. The campus does not respond and there are already discrepancies because the training sessions of the week do not correspond to the game plan during the games. The leaders transfer the demands of the people to Rubén Capria. Ultimately, the manager chose the 52-year-old coach.

Without going any further, this Friday there was a telephone conversation between Victor Blanco and the Magician. “We want to know what you think of Pizzi, how you see it, if you have the strength to continue”, they told Clarion in the environment of the president. Capria was at the afternoon practice, which was held in Avellaneda, and spoke with the coach. He told her that he is not planning to get off the boat. In fact, a couple of weeks ago he rented an apartment in Puerto Madero. An indication that he plans a long stay in Buenos Aires, far from his native Santa Fe.

However, in social networks, -the only thermometer because the fans cannot take the platform-, the coach is sentenced. Most ask for his resignation. And names are already beginning to sound, among them, Diego Cocca, champion in 2014.

A heavy name. Diego Cocca, on the Racing bench. The technician was champion in 2014. It began to sound after the fall with River.

Can a cycle end so abruptly? Is it possible to close a stage in just four games? It will be five because the duel of Academies will define the future of Juan Antonio Pizzi. On Monday, against Central in Avellaneda, the team must not only win; In addition, it has to show positive signals. Otherwise, the continuity of the Santa Fe will be unsustainable. Those close to Pizzi believe that slamming the door will be inevitable.

“Regarding my future, I am convinced that we are in a new process, that we have to work a lot and after all the pain that this defeat causes me, my mind is going to focus on Monday’s game,” said Pizzi in Santiago from the Estero. He added: “We are very sorry for this result. We understand pain. I am the main responsible for this and we can only promise the maximum work to try to reverse this situation ”.

The coach will make changes and there are several players signed up: Matías Rojas, Leonel Miranda and Nicolás Reniero, fundamentally. Capria, her main supporter, is beaten up. He did not expect a defeat of that magnitude and begins to feel the sword of Damocles on his head. What will happen if Pizzi ends up fired, as some leaders want? Could this decision lead to the manager’s departure?

“Capria is intelligent, has a job and will know if the coach can reverse this situation,” they insist near Blanco. Capria is the containment dam: the decision whether or not to continue in his position will depend on the manager. Which does not mean that the leadership is not peppered with criticism.

A staunch defender of long-term projects, it seems difficult for the Wizard to be made to change a handful of results. Although last week he warned: “I don’t like what I see from Racing.” What is observed is a team without recovery wheels, with good feet, but a lot of balls for the “9”. And extreme fragility in defense.

Capria always thought of Pizzi, but the name of Diego Dabove was proposed to the Board of Directors. The former Argentinos Juniors coach, finally, ended up closing a deal in San Lorenzo. Anyway, the president and the manager only had two talks one-on-one: one with Pizzi and the other with Pablo Lavallén. In the end, they settled on the former coach of Chile, Saudi Arabia and San Lorenzo, among others.

“It’s old-fashioned,” some players slip. “It does not seem to take on the dimension that Argentine football has changed,” he told Clarion a person who chatted privately with the coach. The coaching staff has young people, such as Iván Moreno and Fabianesi and Rafael Maceratesi, but with little experience.

Justo Central, the club where he began his career as a footballer, may be the end point for what has so far been a misstep.