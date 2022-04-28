The Union of Teaching Cooperatives of the Region of Murcia, Ucoerm, held its XXXVII Ordinary General Assembly on Thursday. The event, which took place at the Hotel Nelva, was attended by the president of the Autonomous Community of the Region of Murcia, Fernando López Miras, and the Minister of Education, Mabel Campuzano.

The event was also attended by regional deputies and municipal representatives from the different town councils in the region, as well as educational bodies, Social Economy organizations, financial entities and CEPAIM, a foundation that maintains a close collaboration with Ucoerm through the project Emprender para Include.

The event brought together more than two hundred teaching cooperatives representing the centers associated with Ucoerm, who also participated in the democratic election of the members of the Governing Council for the next four years. In the same way, the electoral assembly that was held in parallel to the Ordinary General Assembly, concluded with the re-election of Juan Antonio Pedreño as president of Ucoerm.

Throughout the event, the organization’s memory for 2021 was reported, both on the actions carried out and the economic balance of the past year. Ucoerm also presented, as usual in its Ordinary General Assembly, the Management Plan for this 2022.

Also present were the General Director of Educational Centers and Infrastructures, Jesús Pellicer Martínez; the general director of Vocational Training and Innovation, Juan García Iborra; the general director of Human Resources, Educational Planning and Evaluation, Víctor Javier Marín Navarro; and the General Director of Social Economy and Self-Employment, Antonio Pasqual de Riquelme; among other representatives of the Ministry of Education and Culture and the Ministry of Business, Employment, Universities and Spokesperson.

Pedreño’s speech



I want to thank all the cooperatives for your support, dedication and commitment to your cooperative and your organization. These have been difficult years for many reasons and you have always been well above what was required of you.

Thanks to all the directors and advisors of this fantastic Governing Council that today closes its mandate. I have no words to thank you for your trust, your friendship and your commitment without hours or days, when you have been claimed. I am indebted to you and I hope that many of you continue in this new mandate. I also want to thank all the people who have applied to be part of the Governing Council of Ucoerm; your experience, which I know, will be an extraordinary contribution for the coming years.

The teaching cooperatives in the Region of Murcia represent nearly 40,000 students enrolled in our classrooms, more than 3,800 teachers and non-teachers, with a permanent employment rate above 90% and where the participation of women exceeds 70 %.

We suppose almost 50% of the total education of the concerted centers and almost 90% of the education from 0 to 3 years. We offer free education and maintain a social commitment to immigrant students: in our cooperatives, access is guaranteed for all students and a balanced schooling of students with special educational needs is practiced (50% of open classrooms are in cooperatives, with more than 175 educational support units).

A Concerted Education that, according to the report of the School Council of the Region of Murcia, coinciding with that of the State School Council, represents 25.41% of the student body.

We train people who share values ​​such as solidarity, equality, equity, social responsibility, democracy, etc. Because we believe that, as Freire says, “education does not change the world, but it changes the people who can change the world.” A concerted education, complementary to the public one.

24 months have passed since in November 2019 more than 1,000 people met in Santomera. Two years have passed, a pandemic and a war that we condemn, expressing our unwavering support for the Ukrainian people. During the pandemic, the Government of Spain sent economic resources to the education sector and the Region of Murcia did not discriminate against the concerted centers when it came to providing them with personal and material resources, something that we expressly appreciate.

A few months ago we expressed our concern about the reform of the Education Law. Education is the pillar on which the future of our region must be built and for this we must work together. I stated this yesterday at the meeting on the preparation of the Strategic Plan for the Region of Murcia 2021-2027.

We must urgently reduce the school dropout rate of 2.6%, 5.5 points above the average for Spain, and increase the suitability rate, which is 80%, 6.6 points below the average . Only through Education and qualified people can we economically and socially boost our Region.

We propose a cooperativism that prioritizes people and makes sustainable use of resources, only in this way will we be promoters of necessary change and sustainable, inclusive and equitable development.

We are part of an educational and business sector that is recognized by the European Commission as key to the future because it is steeped in the common values ​​of cooperation and committed to the ecological and digital transition. In this sense, Ucoerm has launched a digitization project to train teachers following the indications of the European framework and provide better skills to all teachers. In the first phase, 1,200 people are being trained who will have the certification that will be mandatory in the coming years.

We are facing new challenges, such as the Vocational Training Law and language training with the aim of reaching the c1 level, the financing of early childhood education from 0 to 3 years, the adaptation of the economic modules (outdated due to the prices of electricity and fuel), the Labor Reform, the decline in birth rates, etc.

Also, of course, we continue working for the maintenance of the educational concerts maintaining the structure of the center. In the case of the concerted, we signed a six-year contract and we must maintain the structures and offer stability. In the same way, the need to maintain and renew the agreements that the concerted education has signed until 2023 with the Regional Government: remuneration homologation, relief contracts, elaborate a new agreement for the centers in crisis.

From Ucoerm we are going to continue defending the teaching cooperatives and working for each one of them, for each unit and each student. And on this path we will always find the collaboration of the regional government.

I take advantage of this last moment to demand, again, the need for an Educational Pact for the Region of Murcia.