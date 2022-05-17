San Diego de la Union, Guanajuato.- Juan Antonio “N”, alias “El Piporro” is sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing his brother. The Attorney General of Guanajuatoreported that he was sentenced for the crime of homicide by reason of kinship, in addition to the fact that he will have to pay for the repair of the damage and the corresponding fine.

The facts:

In the middle of last year in the municipality of San Diego Union, in Guanajuato, on the night of July 2, 2021, when Juan Antonio “N” was with his brother Genaro “N” and other relatives at a home located on Río Laja street in the El Rosarito community. Around 11:30, they locked the house and went to sleep and between 1:30 and 2:00 in the morning, they were woken up by a noise inside the house.

When they turned on the lights, they saw Genaro “N” lying on the ground with blood on the body and his brother Juan Antonio “N” standing near the bedroom window with a firearm in his hand. They immediately asked him what had happened and without giving any answer, he left the house on his motorcycle in an unknown direction.

According to the testimonies compiled in the investigation folder, the interviewees declared that Juan Antonio “N” was considered a very aggressive man with his familywho even on previous occasions had had to protect themselves from him, for fear that he would hurt them.

Days before committing the crime, “El Piporro” threatened his brother with death for having supported his family to have him admitted to a detention center. rehabilitationfulfilling his warning on the night of July 2, when he took advantage of the moment when his brother was completely defenseless and fired a firearm at him, causing his death.

The homicide was reported to the Guanajuato Attorney General’s Office, which opened an investigation folder, where agents from the Specialized Homicide Investigation Unitcollected expert reports, evidence and interviews that supported the clarification of the criminal act and as a result of the investigations their participation in the murder could be proven.

With this, a judge was requested to initiate the corresponding arrest warrant to capture Juan Antonio “N”, once caught he was made available to the authorities, in front of the judge the sentenced man accepted having shot his blood relative.So it is a fact that Juan Antonio “N” will spend 20 years in prison for having murdered his brother.