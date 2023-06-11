Sunday, June 11, 2023, 08:03



After a lifetime as a teacher, our guest today on LA VERDAD’s ‘The Power of History’ interview series now understands like never before that there is nothing as beautiful as helping young people to read and write a little better. since they know immortal pages of any Literature. Doctor in Romance Philology Juan Antonio López Delgado, Corresponding Academician of the Royal Academy of History of Madrid and of the Royal Academy Alfonso X El Sabio of Murcia, is a specialist in literary and historical-artistic subjects of the 18th and 19th centuries. This is demonstrated by his studies on the library of the Count of Floridablanca and his books on the general and writer Ros de Olano, the painters Domingo Valdivieso and Eduardo Rosales, or the politician and historian Antonio Cánovas del Castillo.

In this episode, López Delgado, a renowned bibliophile, recalls the Murcian stage of the painter Eduardo Rosales (1836-1873), whom Ramón Gaya placed at the pinnacle of painting (“Velázquez, Goya, Rosales”). The impulse to come to Murcia was given by his great friend Domingo Valdivieso, but also by sadness over the death of his daughter Eloísa. Apart from the illness he suffered from, he had received very strong criticism of ‘Death of Lucrecia’ (1871) -after having revolutionized the painting of his time with the painting ‘Doña Isabel la Católica dictating her will’ (1864)- . Rosales was clearly predestined to die, but exhausted from life in Murcia he enjoyed the last days of happiness. Did you know that the Museum of Fine Arts of Murcia has a magnificent pencil drawing, from 1873, of the painter to whom the Prado Museum dedicates an entire room and that the Autonomous Community let out ‘El naranjero de Algezares’, one of the Murcian paintings of the?