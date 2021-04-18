The deceased directed, together with his two brothers, the family business of road transport that has become one of the most important in the sector Aerial image of the El Mosca facilities.

Juan Antonio Hernández Castellón, ‘El Nene’, one of the founders of Transportes El Mosca, died this Sunday at 87 years old. This pioneer of transport, who leaves a widow and three children, led together with his two brothers, José and Pedro, the latter also deceased in 2017, this family business founded in 1936 in Molina de Segura. He was the oldest of the three brothers and played a key role in the first years of growth of the company, one of the most important in the sector which, after three generations and a history of more than eighty years, has a fleet of 1,700 vehicles and a workforce of more than 800 workers.

The burning chapel has been installed in room three of the Virgen de la Consolación funeral home in Molina de Segura and Mass will take place this Monday, April 19 at 11 a.m. in the parish church of Nuestra Señora de la Asunción. from the same town, from which the remains will be transferred to the family cemetery in the Molinense cemetery.