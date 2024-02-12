“We have spent 10 years listening to people telling us that this film was not possible,” commented filmmaker Juan Antonio Bayona when he took the stage at the Goya Awards, dedicated to the best of Spanish cinema. The Snow Society won in 12 of the 13 categories for which he was nominated, including best film and direction.

Bayona has said that the recognition for the first film he has filmed in Spanish after 15 years is dedicated to those who told him that there was no option to make a production “with the ambition it deserved.” It has been said that the filmmaker's speeches have been a kind of “revenge” for the lack of support. In fact, he remembered that he is nominated for the Oscars. “The first thing of all is to thank the academics who have sent us (to the March 11 awards). I am very proud of the confidence to be there. I hope I can pick it up on behalf of everyone.”

The film based on the story of the survivors of the Uruguayan Air Force flight in 1972 was a pending feature film for Bayona, even before filming The Impossible with Naomi Watts. The title of this film occurred to him, precisely, after reading some statements by Roberto Canessa. “Thanks to Netflix, the film has 150 million viewers when it was made in Spain and in Spanish, and 450,000 viewers in movie theaters. I share it with the public, which is our great pending issue. We are not in a good time to produce films, there are fewer resources than when I started. “We need a strong industry to deploy our talent.”

YOU CAN SEE: 'Baby Bandito': Does 'Panda' from the hit Chilean Netflix series exist in real life?

The filmmaker shared the award with Argentina and Uruguay, countries where he called for a massive casting, and “the people who shared their lives and those of their acquaintances so that I could bring them to the screens. My home is Spanish cinema, I am proud to be part of this family. “I am happy with the success of this film,” added Bayona, who for part of the Spanish press “broke the discretion” of her love life by kissing costume designer Alejandro Navas before going on stage to receive the Goya for best direction.

In Valladolid. Pedro Almodóvar and Penélope Cruz vindicated Spanish cinema. Photo: diffusion

“Let the culture not be stained”

The Argentine Matías Recalt, who played Roberto Canessa, gave an emotional speech when he won the Goya for best new actor. He dedicated the award “to the survivors of the Andes, to those who did not return, to the relatives of those who did not return, for letting us tell his story. Many thanks, especially to Roberto Canes, a great character to play. And especially to my father, who I lost before making this film.” Bayona burst into tears when she heard Recalt talk about the cast, “his friends from the mountain.”

His speech closed with a political nod to the current situation in his country. “(I want to) send a big hug to my country, Argentina, which is going through a very delicate moment, and ask that the culture not be stained.”

The Snow Society is competing for two Oscars, for best international film and best makeup and hairstyling.

Others awards

Best Actor. David Verdaguer, for They Know That.

Best actress. Malena Alterio, for Let Nobody Sleep.

Best Supporting Actress. Ane Gabarain, for 20,000 species of bees.

Best Supporting Actor. José Coronado, for Close your eyes.

Best new actress. Janet Novás, for O corno.

Best international film. Anatomy of a fall.

#Juan #Antonio #Bayona #making #Snow #Society #impossible