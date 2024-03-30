The Spanish filmmaker Juan Antonio Bayona has surprised fans of his latest work, 'The Snow Society', with a tantalizing promise. If the film manages to break a specific record in Netflix, Bayona has promised, on his X account, to release an extended version of the acclaimed film. This announcement has generated great expectation among followers of the film, which has already garnered numerous awards and recognitions internationally.

'The Snow Society', based on real events, tells the story of the survival of a Uruguayan rugby team after a plane crash in the Andes in 1972. The film has captured the attention of the public and critics, making it which makes it one of the most viewed non-English speaking productions on the streaming platform.

What is Juan Bayona's condition?

For the promise to materialize Juan Antonio Bayona'The Snow Society' must reach an impressive milestone on Netflix. The film must exceed 103 million views before April 4, which would make it the most viewed non-English-speaking production in the history of the platform. This condition has motivated fans to conduct viewing marathons to contribute to the achievement of this goal.

Publication by Juan Antonio Bayona in X. Photo: Juan Antonio Bayona/ X

What number in the top Netflix ranking is the film?

At the moment, 'The Snow Society' It is positioned as the second most viewed non-English speaking film on Netflix, with 96.9 million views. The expectation of reaching first place has increased the popularity of the film, attracting new viewers interested in being part of this possible cinematic milestone.

What awards has 'The Snow Society' achieved?

The film directed by Juan Antonio Bayona has received wide recognition in the film industry. She has been nominated for three Oscars and has won twelve Goya awards, among other international awards.. These achievements have consolidated 'The Snow Society' as one of the most successful and acclaimed productions of the year.

What is 'The Snow Society' about?

'The Snow Society' is a thrilling story of human survival and resilience. The plot focuses on the plane crash suffered by a Uruguayan rugby team in the Andes, in 1972, and the survivors' struggle to stay alive in extreme conditions.. The film explores the strength of the human spirit and the ability to overcome insurmountable adversity.