On October 13, 1972, Air Force Flight 571 Uruguayan Air Force It crashed in the Andes mountain range with a rugby team and their companions on board. The 33 survivors faced extreme conditions during the 72 days they were lost in the mountains, succumbing to frost, landslides and even cannibalism in order to survive.

This is the story of The Snow Society, which Netflix released this week under the gaze of the Spanish director Juan Antonio Bayona, who presents an introspective version based on the book I Had to Survive by Pablo Vierci, much rawer than Viven, the film directed by Frank Marshall in 1993, and which earned him the audience award at the recent San Sebastián Festival. We talked with its protagonists: Enzo Vogrincic (Numa Turcatti), Agustín Pardella (Nando) and Matías Recalt (Roberto Canessa).

-Enzo, did you have the opportunity to talk with the family of Numa, your character?

-Yes, what is happening to them is tremendous, the family grieved as best they could, they are still in that process. I toured with them the house where they lived and They told me barbaric anecdotes about Numa when I was a boy. They began to relive things that they had not told about for a long time and that takes on another dimension. That process was nice, it’s very special as an actor, it doesn’t usually happen.

-Director JA Bayona has said that The Snow Society is an introspective story and that it was important that it be done in Spanish.

-Agustin: I think it was very necessary for it to be told by actors from the River Plate and to be heard in the language in which they communicated, with the endorsement of all the survivors, their families, the beings who could not return for the greater good, That generated a difference in the story.

-Matías: I think that The decision to tell it from the side of the deceased is very correct. and put them in a place as important as those who returned.

–In this film, the director enters the psyche of the characters. Was that a burden for you?

-Agustin: We have known how to use it in favor of the performance and then personally reset a little at the end of the day, remove that emotional humidity, to put it in some way, as heavy as it is to have gone through the snowas they went through it.

-Matías: I felt the psychological and physical part was hard too, it is difficult to build a world there and maintain it and also get out of it, be able to take off, finish filming and concentrate on other things.

