Friday, June 30, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Juan Ángel Napout, key card of ‘Fifagate’, achieves compassionate freedom

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 30, 2023
in Sports
0
Juan Ángel Napout, key card of ‘Fifagate’, achieves compassionate freedom

Close


Close

Juan Angel Napout

Juan Ángel Napout.

Juan Angel Napout.

The former Paraguayan sports leader will serve his sentence on July 5.

Juan Angel Nappoutformer Paraguayan sports leader linked to the controversial soccer corruption case known as ‘Fifagate’, will be released, according to the Paraguayan press.

(It may interest you: Boca Juniors declares war with Sebastián Villa: “We are not going to allow it”)

See also  Messi does not debut his seventh Ballon d'Or in the best way

Napout will have compassionate freedom and will serve his sentence on July 5, as reported this Thursday. This was resolved by Judge Pamela Chen, of the United States.

compassionate freedom

Juan Ángel Napout, former president of the Paraguayan Federation.

The decision is made because the former president of Conmebol He suffers from a disease that is leaving him blind.

Napout was sentenced to nine years in prison in 2018 for private bribery and other Fifagate-related crimes.

The former leader would undergo cataract surgery in one of his eyes in the coming days.

Juan Angel Napout, former Paraguayan leader.

According to the Paraguayan press, Napout has already lost sight in one of his eyes while in prison, due to the fact that he required surgery that has not been performed for two years.

The case

He was also sentenced to face a $1 million fine and return $3.3 million that he allegedly pocketed through bribes.

In 2018 Chen explained that he took into account the personal history of the former FIFA vice president and his state of mental health as factors for a shorter sentence compared to the 20 years in prison requested by the Prosecutor’s Office.

See also  Boca won the Superclásico against River Plate and Twitter exploded: the best memes of the Argentine derby

Napout is serving his sentence in Miami along with other former South American soccer leaders.

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Juan #Ángel #Napout #key #card #Fifagate #achieves #compassionate #freedom

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
US Supreme Court Ends Affirmative Action at Colleges

US Supreme Court Ends Affirmative Action at Colleges

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result