Juan Ángel Napout, key card of ‘Fifagate’, achieves compassionate freedom

Juan Angel Nappoutformer Paraguayan sports leader linked to the controversial soccer corruption case known as ‘Fifagate’, will be released, according to the Paraguayan press.

Napout will have compassionate freedom and will serve his sentence on July 5, as reported this Thursday. This was resolved by Judge Pamela Chen, of the United States.

Juan Ángel Napout, former president of the Paraguayan Federation.

The decision is made because the former president of Conmebol He suffers from a disease that is leaving him blind.

Napout was sentenced to nine years in prison in 2018 for private bribery and other Fifagate-related crimes.

The former leader would undergo cataract surgery in one of his eyes in the coming days.

Juan Angel Napout, former Paraguayan leader.

According to the Paraguayan press, Napout has already lost sight in one of his eyes while in prison, due to the fact that he required surgery that has not been performed for two years.

He was also sentenced to face a $1 million fine and return $3.3 million that he allegedly pocketed through bribes.

In 2018 Chen explained that he took into account the personal history of the former FIFA vice president and his state of mental health as factors for a shorter sentence compared to the 20 years in prison requested by the Prosecutor’s Office.

Napout is serving his sentence in Miami along with other former South American soccer leaders.

