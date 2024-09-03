JJuan Alejandro Campas was able to celebrate this Tuesday his bronze medal in the 40-meter race, in the T38 category at the Paralympic Games taking place in Paris.

The 31-year-old Cauca parathlete made his personal best time by completing the 400-meter race in 49 seconds and 92 seconds, only surpassed by the Americans Jaydin Blackwell, that was gold, and of Ryan Medrano, who won silver.

Campas won her second bronze medal at these Paralympic Games. On Saturday she finished third on the podium in the 100 meters (T38). She also gave Colombia its 12th medal.

Crispin shone

Nelson Crispin celebrates again in the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games. The Colombian parathlete won the silver medal in the 50-meter butterfly event (S6), and added his third medal in these games.

The Santanderian Nelson Crispin He won the silver medal on Tuesday after a tough battle with China’s Wang Jingang, who took gold after completing the 50-meter butterfly in 31 seconds and 24 thousandths.

The Colombian swimmer had qualified for the 50-meter butterfly final early Tuesday morning after clocking a spectacular 31.50 in the qualifying round, the best time of all.

Third in Paris

Crispinin lane five of the pool, completed the test with a time of 31 seconds and 53 thousandths to climb onto the podium for the third time in these Paralympic Games. The parathlete won silver in the 200-meter medley and 100-meter breaststroke events.

The podium was completed by the Frenchman Laurent Chardard, who completed the test with a time of 31 minutes and 65 seconds.

Nelson Crispin.

It is the tenth medal that he has won. Nelson Crispin at the Paralympic Games, after what was achieved in the two previous games, and the third on French territory.

He climbed onto the podium three times, in Rio 2016, after the three silver medals won in Rio 2016, in the 100-meter freestyle (S6), 50-meter freestyle (S6) and 100-meter breaststroke (SB6) events.

His best performance was in Tokyo 2020, where he won four medals: gold in the 200-meter medley (SM6), silver in the 100-meter freestyle (S6), 100-meter breaststroke (SB6) and bronze in the 50-meter butterfly (S6).

