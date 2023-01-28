Juan Fernando Quintero has aroused maximum expectation in Barranquilla, due to his arrival at Junior. The fans throb what will be its premiere, which would be this Sunday in the match against Medellín, 7:30 p.m.

Quintero, who has already complied with his adaptation and, in addition, received the transfer to be able to compete, gave statements about his objectives with the rojiblanca shirt.

Quintero’s words

The Metropolitan had a massive attendance to receive ‘Juanfer’.

From the outset, the midfielder does not promise a title, but commitment and all his genius at the service of the Junior.

“I am very optimistic, I dream as a player and I want to win. Promising a title on the second date is difficult, but the most important thing is that we will give up everything. When you give up everything and do your best, you leave with a clear conscience and that is the main thing. Sometimes the result is part of the game, we all prepare to win. This team demands, this team is great and has a lot of history, that’s why we have to get to do on the field what Junior’s history requires. Personally I have a lot of hope, I want to win,” said Quintero.

On his ideal state to shine in Junior, he commented: “I have some characteristics of being able to set up a game, my qualities out there are kicking the ball well, reaching free spaces. The teacher will know the strategy to make them available to the team, and to my part simply prepare to be well. I have done a good job, and everything is set so that tomorrow (Sunday) we will live a party. Football must be enjoyed with the responsibility of winning, which is the most important thing”.

Regarding the premiere this Sunday, Quintero does not want to give clues about Junior’s strategy with his presence.

“It really is a game strategy, if I tell it, it’s difficult, you have to be careful for your rival and for the game. If I go out to say what we will do, it would be easier for the rival, out of respect for the game I wouldn’t say it. In In my case, more naturally, the teacher knows me since we have been in the Colombian national team and Regarding the game with Águilas, everyone knows what the Coast is today, the sea level and then the height, it is not an excuse, but many things weigh. The team did things well, these are things that happen on the field, the rival is also preparing to beat you and takes out the best weapons”.

