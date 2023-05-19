Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The national ju-jitsu team has successfully passed the official weighing procedures, to participate in the Grand Prix Championship in Thailand, in which more than 200 male and female players from 16 countries participate, and its competitions will be held until May 21.

Yasser Al Qubaisi, the administrator of the national team, confirmed that the players have reached the best rates of readiness required, and they are in excellent physical and technical condition, to perform a performance that enables them to reach far in the tournament and climb the podium, noting the importance of this tournament, which comes within the framework of preparations to participate in the upcoming important events. Headed by the World Championships in Mongolia, and the Asian Games in China.

Al Qubaisi said: Our players made exceptional efforts during the preparation phase for the tournament, reached high levels of concentration, and prepared well to compete with a group of the best players in the world. Preference in terms of the draw, and the schedule of the World Jiu-Jitsu Championships in Mongolia in July 2023.

He added: During the tournament, the sons and daughters of the Emirates are looking forward to continuing their international successes for the current season 2023, which began with achieving the Asian Championship title last February, their remarkable brilliance at the Grand Prix tournament in Paris last month, and their success in achieving many colored medals, noting that the current mission It requires the highest levels of readiness and focus, with the participation of a number of distinguished teams in the world, such as Germany, Kazakhstan, Thailand, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Belgium and Serbia.

Abdullah Al-Kubaisi, our national team player who competes in the 94-kilogram weight category, confirmed that all players enjoy high morale, and enter the battle rug, keeping in mind the first place, just as is the case in every tournament in which the national team participates, and that the honorable participation and representation of the country in The best goal image for all players, who realize the size of the responsibility entrusted to them, and seek to return the favor to the wise leadership that provides all the ingredients for success for its children.

In turn, Hessa Al Shamsi, the national team player who competes in the 52 kg weight category, said: We prepared well for this tournament, and we worked continuously with the technical staff, to cover all technical and physical aspects, and to develop plans and tactics that enable us to manage fights in our favor, and advance steadily towards the podium.

She added: We want to prove that the women’s team has all the capabilities that enable it to compete at the highest levels, and that it includes a constellation of talents capable of consolidating the series of achievements that have been achieved during the recent period, and continuing the journey of brilliance in the upcoming events.

The national team delegation includes 24 male and female players with experience, youth and emerging talents, who have previously achieved achievements and won medals in previous international participations. , Muhammad Al-Suwaidi, Sultan Jabr, Sultan Hassan and Fahd Al-Hammadi weighing “69 kilograms”, Faraj Al-Awlaki and Mahdi Al-Awlaki weighing “77 kilograms” and Saeed Al-Kubaisi weighing “85 kilograms”, Abdullah Al-Kubaisi, Faisal Al-Ketbi, Ammar Al-Hosani and Hazza Farhan weighing “94 kilograms.”

In the girls’ category, the delegation also includes Balqis Abdul Karim, Aisha Al Shamsi in the weight of “45 kilograms”, Hamda Al Shukaili, Sarah Shams Al Hammadi in the weight of “48 kilograms”, Hessa Al Shamsi, Asma Al Hosani in the weight of “52 kilograms”, and Shamsa Al Ameri in the weight of “52 kilograms”. “57 kilograms,” and Shamma al-Kalbani and Mahra Mahfouz weighed “63 kilograms.”