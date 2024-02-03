Genoa – Entertainment and emotions at the Genoa della Fiumara Stadium for the first day of Ju Jitsu Genoa Open 2024an international competition organized by the Lino Team Ju Jitsu and Judo on behalf of the Ju Jitsu international Federation with precious points up for grabs in the world ranking list in the Adult class in view of qualifying for the 2025 World Games in Chengdu.

Genoa international capital of Ju-Jitsu: 22 nations and over 500 athletes competing

After the official opening ceremony of the event – included in the schedule of “Genoa 2024 European Capital of Sport” – which was attended by the municipal sports councilor Alessandra Bianchi and several international leaders of the Ju Jitsu International Federation (JJIF), two Para JuJitsu exhibitions were held with Lorenzo Del Bene and the master Igor Ercole (Waza Savona), Giovanna Rosso (CSR Jujitsu Italia), protagonist at the World Games in Birmingham 2022, together with the master Claudio Leprotti.

Ju Jitsu Genoa Open takes place at the Genoa Stadium in Fiumara

I am 22 nations registered to the competition. As for the results of the first day, great joy for the Lino Team with three medals won in the fighting system: the gold among the Under 21s by Francesco Linimento (-56 kg), the bronzes by Francesco Pighetti (Under 21 -62 kg) and Elio Moretti (Under 18 -56 kg). “First I beat a Dane in a minute at the end of a heartfelt fight, then I defeated Damiano Minasi and finally I beat a Macedonian at the end of a very difficult match – explains Linimento – Great emotion to manage competing at home, the support of the technical staff was fundamental: I would like to win gold at the European Championships in Romania and qualify for the World Championships in Greece.”



Ju Jitsu Genoa Open 2024 is an international competition with precious points up for grabs in the world ranking list in the Adult class in view of qualifying for the 2025 World Games in Chengdu

“A high level race and having brought the medal home is an objective achieved. Satisfactory performance between victories and defeats – says the instructor Matteo Moretti of Lino Team – I worked for two months to be in top shape for an appointment of this caliber: my goal is to go to the European Championships in Greece, maybe this time reach the final and aim for gold.”



The first day of the Ju Jitsu Genoa Open took place on February 3rd (photo Fornetti)

In the other most anticipated challenges, the victory of the under 21 world champion Alexa Toth, Hungarian in Jiu Jitsu -57 kg. Danish hat-trick in the Adult categories with the victory of Tellund (-62 kg), Kilbak (-69 kg) and Andersen (-77 kg). A statement also for the Italian Vittoria Graziano in the -57 kg category. accredited for a total of approximately 1200 daily presences with reference to families and companions.