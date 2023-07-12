Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Today, Wednesday, our national ju-jitsu champions will leave for Mongolia to participate in the World Ju-Jitsu Championship, which is organized by the International Federation and hosted by the capital, Ulaanbaatar, from July 15 to 20, with the participation of 500 male and female players from 43 countries.

This is the fourth international participation of the national team for ju-jitsu for the current season, after the Asian Championship in Thailand, and the Grand Prix tournaments in Bangkok and Paris, but it is considered a very important stop for the national team, before the Asian Games in China next September.

The delegation of the national team for ju-jitsu is headed by Fahd Ali Al-Shamsi, Secretary-General of the UAE and Asian Federations of Ju-Jitsu, and Mubarak Saleh Al-Menhali, Director of the Technical Department of the Federation. .

Fahd Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the UAE and Asian Ju-Jitsu Federations, said: “The national team players enjoy the highest levels of readiness, and they are ready to compete for the title, after several weeks in an external training camp in Sweden, which contributed to raising the technical, skill and mental levels of the players, and empowered them. To reach the highest levels of concentration required to compete and maintain the top.

Al Shamsi praised the unlimited support of the wise leadership and its directives to provide all the elements that qualify the UAE champions and champions to compete for the biggest world titles. Emirati and Asian, First Vice President of the International Ju-Jitsu Federation, and his follow-up to all the details related to the preparation of the national team, and its achievement of the desired goals ».

Al Shamsi added: “The national team has a close relationship with the World Ju-Jitsu Championship, and it enters the competitions while it has been at the top of the tournament for the past three years. The technical staff, in raising their readiness for global competition, and adapting to the methods and techniques of different fights.

For his part, Ramon Lemos, coach of the national team, said: “We have prepared a strong team that has all the specifications required to go far in the competition, with a focus during the past days on the aspects that need development.”

He added: «The team’s squad includes elements that combine youth and experience, and show the highest degrees of harmony and cohesion, and all of them are determined to provide the performance that befits them and the value of the team, which has become a difficult number at the global level, and we aim through our participation in the tournament to crown and achieve the largest number of colored medals. ».

He said, “Given the results achieved by the national team at the beginning of this year, winning the Asian Championship title in Thailand, and the Grand Prix titles in Bangkok and Paris, respectively, we are optimistic about our players’ ability to continue the path of achievements, write a new chapter of victories, and stand again on top of the world.”

The national team list includes Diab Al-Nuaimi and Omar Al-Suwaidi with a weight of “56 kg”, Khaled Al-Shehhi and Khaled Al-Balushi with a weight of “62 kg”, Muhammad Al-Suwaidi and Sultan Jabr with a weight of “69 kg”, Faraj Al-Awlaki and Mahdi Al-Awlaki with a weight of “77 kg”, Saeed Al-Kubaisi and Saif Al-Hamni. Weighing “85 kg”, Abdullah Al Kubaisi and Faisal Al Ketbi weighing “94 kg”, and Ammar Al Hosani and Hazza Farhan weighing over “94 kilograms”.

The women’s category also includes Balqis Abdul Karim and Aisha Al Shamsi with a weight of “45 kg”, Hamda Al Shukaili and Sarah Shams Al Hammadi with a weight of “48 kg”, Hessa Al Shamsi with a weight of “52 kg”, Shamsa Al Ameri and Haya Al Jahouri with a weight of “57 kg”, and Shamma Al Kalbani. Weighing 63 kg.