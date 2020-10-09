WORLD: Mr Kuban, on October 17th the three applicants for the CDU chairmanship will introduce themselves to the members of the Junge Union at a digital conference. What do you expect from the candidates on this day?

Tilman Kuban: My expectation is that the three will show our members how they want to shape the 1920s. It’s all well and good to talk about the here and now, but I would like an agenda for the future in which the candidates also look a little further ahead. How do you want to shape digitization, blockchain, quantum computing? What does the future of digital education look like? How do you want to approach the issues of sustainability and intergenerational justice? How do you make the CDU an even more modern people’s party? We expect answers to these questions.

WORLD: Then the JU members should cast their vote. How binding will that be for the delegates of the JU at the CDU party congress in December?

Kuban: In any case, I personally see the result of our vote as binding for my voting decision at the party congress. For all other 100 or so JU delegates, this will certainly be a recommendation. Incidentally, we are counting on all delegates to the party congress taking note of which candidates the party’s young people want to be the new chairman.

WORLD: Regardless of the name of the next party leader: What does the CDU have to do in order to be fit for the future and to retain a majority?

Kuban: The first task will be to manage the corona crisis responsibly and successfully. At the same time, however, we must also address the major challenges of the decade. New, climate-friendly mobility, affordable energy also in the future, innovative and sustainable jobs and apprenticeships or digital school and university education. Our society is facing major changes. I want us to shape it and not suffer it.

WORLD: That means specifically?

Kuban: Let’s take the topics of new digital education and the new world of work. In the past few months we have all experienced what home office and homeschooling mean and that we are not up to date even with the simplest technical requirements.

JEvery federal state is doing doctorates on its own school cloud instead of creating a common infrastructure with video conference tools, messengers and design thinking tools and letting all countries feed in their different content. Even when working from home, it is not enough that we simply say no to the Hubertus Heil (SPD) bill.

WORLD: Rather?

Kuban: My approach would be that we show a counter model. Many entrepreneurs have recognized that mobile working can work very well. Let’s tell you, as an employee and employer, by 2022 you will find solutions for your company where it makes sense and possible. The state should only intervene if this does not succeed and no nationwide regulations are in place. Why do we always have to regulate everything equally by law?

At the same time, I want to give those employees who work at home tax breaks. Those who work in the home office should be able to deduct a flat rate of 600 euros from tax, and more if they can provide evidence. As a Union, we have to make very specific policy offers.

WORLD: Despite the very cautious reaction of your party, are you sticking to the proposal to give pensioners a zero rate for the coming year?

Kuban: I don’t want to prescribe anything. We have generally agreed that pensions go up when wages go up. However, if wages fall, pensions are guaranteed and will not fall. The so-called catch-up factor would ensure that the pension increases in the years after the crisis are lower until the omitted cut is compensated. Hubertus Heil suspended this catching-up factor in 2018. With the result that pensions could now rise unabated, although the wage bill will fall in the Corona crisis.

We think that is unfair, because then the tax subsidy that is needed to finance pensions increases automatically. And with it the mountain of debt that the younger generation will one day have to pay off. The tax subsidy already amounts to more than 100 billion euros annually. That is almost a third of the federal budget, in addition to the pay-as-you-go system!

WORLD: Has one of the three party leader candidates already commented on your initiative?

Kuban: The two with whom I spoke about it at least show understanding for the attitude of the younger generation.

WORLD: There is no public debate about this in the Union. The election campaign will revolve around this very topic: Who pays the gigantic sums that are being spent to combat the Corona crisis?

Kuban: In any case, we have learned from coping with the banking and financial crisis, which is also very expensive, that you can then achieve a balanced budget through a consistent austerity policy. This is a great achievement by Wolfgang Schäuble (CDU). In this respect, I expect our three candidates for party leadership to promise the younger generation that they want to bring the national debt back to the 60 percent of gross domestic product by 2030 that Schäuble achieved with his stringent course.

WORLD: That will hardly be possible without increased income. Do you also advocate tax increases?

Kuban: The first step has to be for the economy to start again. But tax increases would be poison. I would like spending discipline in all areas.

WORLD: The bottom line is that the young generation will be punished twice and three times by the corona pandemic. More debt, less quality of life, fewer opportunities. How long can a society take this toll on its youth to protect the elderly?

Kuban: We are a society, and that is why I think it is right that we younger people withdraw during this time, sometimes with a heavy heart. I too would like to go to the disco again and party through the night. But I also know that I can stand or sit next to an elderly person on the train or in the supermarket at the latest by the next morning.

What we are currently experiencing in Berlin is the irresponsible politics of red-red-green. Berlin must not become the next Ischgl. However, I hope that this solidarity and this withdrawal will be honored in the years to come. That even if 60 percent of all voters are older than 50, more will be invested in our education. That more is spent on climate-friendly mobility. That the digital infrastructure expansion in Germany is finally making headway.