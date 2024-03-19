Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/19/2024 – 20:25

JSL's adjusted net profit totaled R$82.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. The amount represents a drop of 25.3% compared to the same period in 2022 and an increase of 41.6% compared to the previous three months. Between January and December, the figure reached R$212.7 million, an annual drop of 4.8%.

The company attributes the decline in the annual comparison mainly to two non-recurring factors. The first, the strong exchange rate devaluation on the cash balance and accounts receivable in Argentina. Excluding this effect, adjusted net profit for the year would be R$252.2 million and for the quarter, R$96.4 million.

“These operations started to have their financial flows in Brazil from the third quarter onwards, which limited the potential negative impact on the result”, highlights the company in the results release.

Furthermore, JSL recalls that net profit for the fourth quarter of 2022 was positively impacted by the accounting of IRPJ/CSLL credits in the amount of R$22.8 million, due to the ICMS tax benefits for the year 2022, which were fully applied in the period. In the last three months of 2023, the effect of the ICMS credit was only for the quarter itself at R$9 million.

The company's adjusted EBITDA registered an increase of 28.8% in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, reaching R$411.2 million. In the year, growth was 35%, to R$ 1.468 billion.

Net revenue reached R$2.1 billion in the quarter, an annual increase of 30%. Between January and December, there was growth of 25.8% on the same comparative basis, to R$7.574 billion.