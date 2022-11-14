The work rocket of the United Launch Alliance (ULA), together with the JPSS-2, they took off last week (November 10) from Vandenberg Space Force Base of California at 1:49 am PST (09:49 GMT), carrying two payloads to Earth’s orbit.

The Atlas V rocket is took off with a delay of 24 minutes due to refueling problemswhich forced the ground control team to briefly interrupt the countdown, however other than that everything went as it should have, in fact after take-off, the Joint Polar Satellite System-2 (JPSS-2), yes it is perfectly separated from the rocket’s Centaur upper stage about 28 minutes into the flight.

Shortly after launch, NASA began work on a potential telemetry issue as it had not confirmed whether the satellite’s solar array had deployed as intended, to be exact:

“NOAA’s JPSS-2 mission officers confirm that the satellite has acquired the signal and is receiving and responding to commands. The satellite is currently positively powered (receiving electricity) and in a safe and stable configuration while the teams evaluate the state of the solar array “

he wrote NASA after launch.

JPSS-2, owned by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration of the United States, will collect a variety of weather and climate data once it is operational, while instead the second spacecraft, an inflatable heat shield technology demonstrator called LOFTIDcould help NASA land super-heavy payloads on Mars along the way.

The Atlas V flew in the smallest rocket configuration today, without solid rocket thrusters, and the JPSS-2 and LOFTID were also housed in a 4m wide payload fairing, the smallest available for an Atlas V.

The rocket’s first stage RD-180 engine burned for approximately 4 minutes before the main engine was rated shut down and first stage separated, followed by a series of burns from the Centaur upper stage of the Atlas V to continue carrying the two. payloads aloft, with JPSS-2 being deployed approximately 28 minutes after take-off in a polar orbit 710 kilometers (440 miles) above the Earth; LOFTID is programmed to deploy in a highly elliptical orbit at T + 75 minutes, after which it will return down for a fiery re-entry test into Earth’s atmosphere.

The fact that this was the last Atlas V launch from the west coast symbolizes a change forward for ULA’s launch facilities in California, after today’s mission, Vandenberg’s Space Launch Complex 3-East will begin upgrades for facilitate launches of the company’s new Vulcan Centaur rocket, which is expected to debut in the first quarter of 2023.

JPSS-2 and the launch of a meteorological power station

Last week’s mission it also represents a step forward for the respective technologies of both payloads. JPSS-2 —A joint effort of NASA and the United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA )— it is essentially a weather satellitebut the rather trivial nomenclature does not do justice to the capabilities of the spacecraft, the JPSS-2 in fact joins two other meteorological satellites in polar orbit and will be a powerhouse for monitoring the Earth.

The first satellite of the programJPSS, the Suomi-NPP spacecraft, was launched in 2011, The second oneNOAA-20, followed suit in 2017 (NOAA-20 was known as JPSS-1 until it reached its final orbit), and finally the third is JPSS-2, which joins them to help scientists collect and better understand huge amounts of data. that will improve global weather patterns.

“NOAA 20, Suomi-NPP and soon JPSS-2 help our meteorologists fulfill the mission of the National Weather Service for all Americans. First, JPSS data is an important input into the numerical modeling systems of US and international global weather forecasts ”.

he said Tuesday Jordan GerthNOAA National Weather Service meteorologist and satellite scientist during a pre-launch press conference on Tuesday, November 8.

“The Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite, or VIIRS instrument, provides images with a spatial resolution of 375 meters, or about a quarter of a mile, and allows for the detection of temporal characteristics such as overcoming peaks.”

Gerth used a tropical storm as a hypothetical example to explain what kind of data the scientific instruments of JPSS-2 will collect, exceeding the peaks, he explained, can help determine the severity of a storm, and the VIIRS can also detect waves. mesospheric gravitationals emanating from the center of tropical systems.

JPSS-2 also carries advanced Microwave Sounder (ATMS) technologywhich can see through the canopies of the clouds to determine the internal structures of the hurricane eye walls, while the Cross-track Infrared Sounder (CrIS) aboard the spacecraft will work in tandem with ATMS to convert temperature and humidity data at different altitudes into 3D representations for atmospheric models.

In its polar orbit, JPSS-2 will circle the globe 14 times every 24 hours, providing full coverage of the entire planet twice a dayand in addition to its meteorological work, the satellite, which will be operated by NOAA, is designed to monitor sea ice, ocean color, temperature and biodiversity changes, as well as fires, floods and even economic recovery efforts in areas affected by natural disasters.

Testing Mars Landing Technology for Heavy Duty

JPSS-2 is designed for collect data from orbit for at least seven yearswhile the other payload that went up last week on the Atlas V, LOFTID (short for “Low Orbit Flight Test of an Inflatable Shock Absorber”), hasn’t worked for so long.

LOFTID is based on Hypersonic Inflatable Aerodynamic Shock Absorber (HIAD) technology, and has tested the capabilities and performance of an expandable heat shield when reentering through a planetary atmosphere. Expandable heat shields have high potential benefits for the future of space flight, NASA officials say, potentially allowing much heavier payloads to land safely on the surface of Mars than is currently possible. The agency will need such heavy landing technology to build a research outpost on the Red Planet, which it hopes to start doing in the late 1930s or early 1940s.

LOFTID is packed with sensors, which will help mission team members characterize the vehicle’s fiery return to Earth, the latter probably having reached a maximum speed of almost 30,000 km / h (18,000 mph) during that descent, which ended with a parachute-aided splashdown a few hundred miles off the coast of Hawaii, about 110 minutes after takeoff, as planned.

During the entry LOFTID will also perform a series of measurements on a suite of instruments, including temperatures across the airshell, pressures and heat flow on the nose cap, as well as 360-degree video on six cameras and IR data from 12 infrared cameras. We will also be able to obtain an aerial mapping of the temperature from the fiber optic deformation sensor, or FOSS, which will be on the nose of the vehicle. “

he stated during the briefing last Tuesday Joe Del Corso, LOFTID project manager at NASA’s Langley Research Center in Virginia.

LOFTID was also designed to eject an additional data core during its fall to Earth, plus even though Atlas V vehicles will no longer be launched from Vandenberg, the rocket is not ready for retirement yet, there are still many Atlas V missions left. on ULA’s books, but all of them will fly from the Space Coast of Florida.

